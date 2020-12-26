Repurpose your tree with Grinding of the Greens

NEWBERRY COUNTY — One of Newberry County’s newest traditions is the Grinding of the Greens by Keep Newberry County Beautiful, which runs through Newberry County Soil and Water Conservation District (NCSWCD).

Collection for Grinding of the Greens will begin on Dec. 26 and will go until January 9, which is when the trees will be turned into mulch. Collection will be at the Lowe’s side parking lot (2911 Main Street, Newberry), by the garden center, according to Executive Director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful Joseph Berry.

“Christmas trees make good mulch material because the larger bits allow for more air and water to get to the soil and the plants. Mulch acts as a great insulator by keeping the soil warm in cold seasons and cool in the warm season. Christmas tree mulch has the added benefit of smelling great,” Berry said.

Berry said the purpose of Grinding of the Greens is to accept cleaned Christmas trees and repurpose them into mulch. Berry said people should not drop off artificial trees, trees with decorations still on them, and wreaths still on the metal wire.

“Those items don’t make for good mulch. When dropping off your tree, it should look like when it came into your house,” he said.

Keep Newberry County Beautiful is once again partnering with the City of Newberry to deliver residents tress the drop off location at Lowe’s. Berry said residents will need to make sure they clean all the ornaments, lights and other decorations from the trees before they put them by the road, the city will take care of the rest.

“The Christmas tree ‘circle of life’ is alive and well as the City of Newberry is proud to once again partner with Keep Newberry County Beautiful for the Grinding of the Greens service. The city appreciates that these trees will be recycled to produce mulch that goes on to fertilize trees and other plants alike; further beautifying the city and our residents’ homes.”

Along with the City of Newberry and Lowe’s, the Newberry Electric Cooperative will also be a partner this year, Berry said they help with grinding and loading.

While COVID-19 has impacted many of Keep Newberry County Beautiful’s events, Berry said this event is well suited to continue.

“The grinding is done by the Newberry Electric Cooperative, and they have the ability to load the mulch into truck beds or trailers without contact from individuals. Anyone that would want a smaller helping of mulch can bring their own containers and we can fill them up with limited contact,” he said.

Anyone interested in getting free mulch can pick it up up on January 9 beginning at 9 a.m., Berry said they will be there until it is all gone.

Anyone interested in collecting mulch will need to bring something to transport it home.

For more information, contact Berry at newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.

