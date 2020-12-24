Representatives from Boys Farm Andre Jennings (left) and Michael Davis (right), executive director, ready gifts to take to Boys Farm.

Rachel Crescinbene (left), from Thornwell, and Willie Morris (right), chairperson of the Children’s Party Committee, get packages ready for delivery to the children.

NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club Of Newberry recently hosted their annual children’s Christmas party for Boys Farm in Newberry and Thornwell Children’s Home in Clinton.

Due to this year’s restrictions, children were not in attendance nor was Santa Claus. However, the program was presented by Michael Davis, executive director of Boys Farm, and Rachel Crescinbene, the advancement officer at Thornwell Children’s Home, for the December 11 meeting. The club members were given an overview of the activities and mission of the Boys Farm and Thornwell Children’s Home and the impact of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Rotary’s Children’s Committee, headed by Willie Morris, purchased gifts and gift cards for the children. The committee collected and packaged cookies brought by the club members and presented them with gifts for the children during the meeting.