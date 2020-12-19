Peake recognized by 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

The Hail and Farewell Ceremony was held during the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s training weekend Dec. 5. Pictured, back row left to right: Retired Col. William Brown, Col Richard Wholey, 263rd AAMDC chief of staff, retired Col. Walter Gibson, Command Sgt. Maj. Keith Phillips, 263rd AAMDC command sergeant major, Maj. Gen. Timothy Sheriff, 263rd AAMDC commander, Teresa Sheriff, retired Col. James Peake, Ltc. Tyrome Patenaude, Maj. Michael Loignon, Brig. Gen. Frank Rice, 263rd AAMDC deputy commander, Capt. Austin Garland, Ltc. David Surratt, Maj. Micha Shipe, Sgt. 1st Class Johnathan DenHartog, Capt. Benjamin Rymer. Kneeling row, left to right: 1st Sgt. Andrew Keith, Ltc. Michael Manucy, Capt. Christopher White, Ltc. Sammy Butts, Allen Isom. Sitting: Geannie Phillips.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Retired U.S. Army Col. James Peake, a Newberry native, was recently awarded the Legion of Merritt Medal, the Guardsmen Retirement Medal, a certificate of appreciation signed by President Donald J. Trump and an American flag.

Peake was recognized when the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, conducted a Hail and Farewell Ceremony during their training weekend Dec. 5, 2020, in Anderson.

The unit recognized those who were joining the unit and those who have transferred, completed service or retired.

Peake is a graduate of Newberry High School and Newberry College.