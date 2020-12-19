Corporal Yolanda Williams with the names provided by DSS for their staff.

NEWBERRY — Staff at the Newberry Police Department were ready to answer the call to help this holiday season with several acts of community outreach.

While the police department typically participates in the annual “Shop with a Cop” program, put together by the Newberry Jaycees, Corporal Yolanda Williams said she wanted to add something additional to the department’s outreach this year.

Corresponding with the Department of Social Services, Williams got names of children in need this holiday season for their officers to have the opportunity to purchase their Christmas gifts.

For confidentiality purposes, Williams said once wrapped, the gifts will be distributed to the children through DSS, rather than by the officers.

Williams said she loves helping others and believes that one day, someone she helped may be able to bless someone in return.

“I love what I do; my job and working with the community,” she said.

Continuing to spread holiday cheer, Corporal Suzanna Shepherd worked with the director of J.F. Hawkins and Springfield Place to provide over 80 stockings to residents in the nursing home. Each of the stockings was decorated and stuffed with items Shepherd said were of higher demand for the residents there such as body wash, hand sanitizer, lotion, socks and candy canes.

The stockings will be delivered to the J.F. Hawkins and Springfield Place for distribution to residents.

Shepherd said it was placed on her heart to do something for them this holiday season.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been hard for families to visit their loved ones in the nursing home,” Shepherd said. “This is our way of being almost like a surrogate family to them during these difficult times.”

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the police department uses these types of partnerships to strengthen their ties to the community and help those that may not have the resources.

“I am extremely proud of the caring and giving spirit of the staff at the police department,” McClurkin said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.