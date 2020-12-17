Members of Newberry City Council plant a tree at the Newberry Recreation Complex. Pictured, from left to right: Councilman Lemont Glasgow, Mayor Foster Senn, Councilman David Dubose, Councilman-elect Carlton Kinard and Councilwoman Jackie Holmes.

NEWBERRY — Mayor Foster Senn, along with members of City Council and City of Newberry staff, held their annual Arbor Day tree planting on Friday, December 4.

While the city typically rotates to a different city elementary school each year to hold the ceremony, this year’s ceremony did not travel to school to be cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbor Day marks the beginning of tree planting season. Climate determines when this is in any given area and South Carolina’s planting season begins in December and ends in mid-March.

As some background, Senn shared with council and staff the history of Arbor Day, mentioning the tradition beginning in 1872 in Nebraska with J. Sterling Morton. Missing the trees in his native state of New York, Morton encouraged tree planting on the plains as a way to reduce soil loss.

Three European Hornbeam trees were planted at the Newberry Recreation Complex with the help of Sanders Landscaping. Since the City of Newberry received its Tree City USA designation, Senn said they would be focusing on planting more trees in parks and around town and encouraging residents to do the same.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said he was happy the city was able to keep their tradition of planting trees on Arbor Day this year.

“Though we couldn’t have as many spectators, we did so [planted trees] knowing that residents will get to enjoy and view these trees for years to come, and for that we are grateful,” he said.

Senn said the city was pleased to hold an Arbor Day ceremony at the Newberry Recreation Complex this year and the plan was to eventually have an arboretum there with a variety of trees and plants.

“In addition to the complex being a fun place, we aim for it to be pretty as well and a good place to be in nature,” he said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.