H.U.G.S collects over 1,000 donations

NEWBERRY COUNTY —The Newberry County Young Professionals, along with various partners, recently held their annual H.U.G.S Drive and successfully collected over 1,000 new hats, underwear, gloves and socks for K-12 students in the School District of Newberry County.

“It may be chilly outside, but students across Newberry County will be warm for the fall and winter seasons. With the help of Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, The Muller Center at Newberry College, Rotary Club of Newberry, Mid-Carolina Middle School Junior Beta Club, GPS Newberry Branch, The Newberry Museum, Newberry Dental Associates and the Newberry College African-American Alumni Chapter we were able to donate over 1,000 hats, underwear, gloves, and socks to our K-12 students in the School District of Newberry County. In a year that has been full of ups and downs we are so proud of what our community can accomplish together,” said Samantha Snyder, president elect of the Newberry County Young Professionals.

The H.U.G.S drive, which ran from Oct. 15 until Nov. 25, aimed to collect new hats, underwear, gloves and socks from for local students in need.

