Newberry College honors the graduating classes of 2020

NEWBERRY — Newberry College recognized the achievements of two graduating classes in respective ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The spring and summer classes were honored at 10 a.m., the fall class at 2:30 p.m., each in Eleazer Arena.

In the morning, 163 graduates from the spring and summer graduating classes represented 14 states and 14 countries. This year’s contingent formed the largest spring graduating class on record.

In keeping with the college’s practice of selecting graduating seniors to give the commencement address, this year’s honor went to graphic design major and former Student Body President Akio Brown, of Savannah, Georgia.

“During our journey at Newberry College, we have made lasting memories, overcome adversities, and learned how to be resilient,” said Brown. “I thank God that you and I have made it to witness the greatness of each other.”

At the fall ceremony, 88 candidates, representing nine states and three countries, formed the largest fall graduating class in school history. Each spring, the Student Government Association elects a professor of the year, who in turn speaks to the graduating class the following December.

Dr. J. Tracy Power, associate professor of history and college archivist, delivered the address.

“Each and every one of you in the Class of 2020 is your own miracle, your family’s own miracle, and each of you was meant to be, born to be, at Newberry College,” Power said. “We need to give ourselves permission to be who we were meant to be, instead of who we expect ourselves to be, or who the world expects us to be. Be kind, and once you make that something you do and someone you are, do more and be more.”

Each ceremony was held in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines regarding face coverings, social distancing and capacity limitations.

Recordings of the two ceremonies can be viewed on demand at newberrywolves.com/watch.