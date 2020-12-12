Community supports nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

NEWBERRY COUNTY — According to givingtuesday.org, an estimated 34.8 million people participated in Giving Tuesday this year and an estimated $2.47 billion was raised in the United States.

Here in Newberry County, local nonprofits report sharing in this generosity and, in some cases, receiving thousands of dollars in donations.

Newberry County Branch of NAACP

While the amount the Newberry County Branch of the NAACP received on Giving Tuesday is unknown at this time, the organization is appreciative of all they received.

“Members of the Newberry County Branch of NAACP are appreciative of the love and support from our community partners and contributors. You still have time to participate in our Giving Tuesday efforts today. Please make checks payable to: Newberry County Branch of NAACP. You may submit your contributions or membership dues to our PO Box 911 Newberry, SC 29108,” said President Carlton Kinard. “Donating towards our worthy community efforts are beneficial to ensure our citizens are able to have the proper resources to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have further questions, please contact me at (803) 271-3767 or carlton.kinard@gmail.com.”

Newberry County Young Life

Area Leader Cole Harper said that they raised over $4,000 toward their year-end goal of $16,000 on Giving Tuesday.

“On behalf of Newberry County Young Life, I want to say thank you to everyone who gave for Giving Tuesday, as well as everyone who helped promote and share about us with your friends and family. Most of those gifts were online, but I even ran into someone who saw our social media posts and handed me a hundred-dollar bill when he saw me. Essentially, you continued sending caring adults with the gospel of Jesus Christ into the world of kids for another month. What a difference that makes,” Harper said.

Newberry College

Lori Ann Summers, vice president for Institutional Advancement, said Giving Tuesday dollars and donors increased in 2020 for Newberry College.

They had 349 donors — a 19% increase in participants and $90,838.87 given — 44.5% increase in dollars compared to 2019, she said.

“Newberry College is pleased that charitable giving for Giving Tuesday increased in both participants and dollars in 2020. We are especially grateful for those who were able to give during this uncertain time. In addition to the monetary support, non-monetary gifts of faith and love for the college from alumni and the community mean more now than ever. The whole Newberry community improved in many ways with donations to all the great causes in our area. We are proud to be part of this strong community and appreciate the investment in the education of students,” she said.

Summers said they received gifts in a variety of ways, including online, cash, check, credit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, phone, gifts of stock, IRA distributions, direct mail, email and social media.

Pugh Foundation

Cindy Farr, director of quality enhancement for the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, said, “The Ruth S. Pugh Foundation graciously thanks all those who contributed on Giving Tuesday. While the amount raised is unknown at this time due to mail-in donations, we are very fortunate to be part of such a supportive and caring community. Thank you to everyone for giving, together we can make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities and special needs in Newberry County.”

Newberry Museum

Newberry Museum Executive Director Sheridan Murray said they raised $2,520 on Giving Tuesday. These donations primarily came in via checks dropped off at the museum, but they had quite a few online donations through their Midlands Gives profile.

“On behalf of the staff and Board of The Newberry Museum, I want to wholeheartedly thank everyone who was generous enough to donate for Giving Tuesday. Especially in this year of tumult and trial, I am personally so grateful to museum supporters who chose to give in ways big and small. The goal of our museum has always been ‘Connecting County and College,’ and it is because of our community partners, volunteers, and donors that we are able to pursue, develop, and sustain these connections. The funds we received on Giving Tuesday will help us continue to provide a dynamic, interactive museum experience for visitors from Newberry and beyond, and we are thankful,” she said.

Newberry Opera House

With thanks, Newberry Opera House Development Director, Anne Pinckney Smith, said they raised $10,000 on Giving Tuesday via online, mail and checks being dropped off in person.

“Our journey this year has been a wild one. Wild but not alone. Thank you for standing with us and for your support of our Giving Tuesday and Save Our Stages campaigns. We can make plans all day, but it is you who keep our doors open, thank you,” said Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House.

The Newberry Community Players

The Newberry Community Players received $110 through their Facebook fundraiser on Giving Tuesday.

“We at the Newberry Community Players would like to extend our deepest thanks to all who were moved to donate to The Ritz Theater. Every dollar given will be used to give all members of our community access to live theater and other events to be enjoyed year round. Your donations will be utilized in not only show opportunities, but also programs like youth education, something that the NCP holds near and dear to our hearts. Your generosity is immensely appreciated and we look forward to seeing you soon,” said Brittany Kaminer, with the Players.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.