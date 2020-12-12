NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved third and final reading of an ordinance transferring a portion of certain real estate property to the Town of Prosperity on Dec 2.

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, this ordinance contemplates conveying to the Town of Prosperity, at no cost or nominal cost, a property that is approximately 0.05 acres in size, and which lies partially within the railroad right-of-way.

The location is near the intersection of McNeary and Dewalt streets in Prosperity and is marked by the presence of a small building, the owner of the small building has a ground lease with Newberry County, according to Adams. The owner would like to give the building to the Town of Prosperity.

“Deeding the underlying property to the Town of Prosperity would unify ownership of the land and the building situated on it. This property is of no practical use to Newberry County,” he said.

The third reading was approved after Councilperson Kirksey Koon made a motion and Councilperson Steve Stockman gave a second.

