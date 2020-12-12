NEWBERRY COUNTY — Paige Childs, vice president of business, finance and facilities management at Piedmont Technical College (PTC), has been named dean of the Leadership Academy of the Community College Business Officers (CCBO) professional organization. The deanship comes with an appointment to the CCBO Board of Directors. These are concurrent roles in conjunction with Childs’ present role at PTC.

The CCBO Leadership Academy — the only education program in the country designed specifically for community college business officers — is a year-long program led by industry experts.

The announcement was made at the CCBO Annual Conference this fall.