MCMS Nov. Students of the Month

PROSPERITY — The following Mid-Carolina Middle School Students of the Month were voted on by their teachers for showing the mindset “Attitude of Gratitude” in November: Kade Tedder, Kynley Mack, Kaden Myers, Kesleigh Gantt, Dylan Carter, Kursten Long, Mahki McCray, Alana Stockman, Jude Alford, Jennifer Boland, Brice Ruff, Merritt Fulmer, Luis De La Rosa-Campos, Britney Lopez Perez, Rebecca Longshore, Cristpher Gonzalez Estevez, Alli Morris, and Joselyne Gomez-Trejo.