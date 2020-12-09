Fatal wreck on Graham Road

POMARIA — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified a Winnsboro resident as the decedent from a single vehicle crash that took place on Dec. 2.

Kneece identified Virginia Hollingsworth, 37, as the deceased Thursday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Matthew Southern, at around 8:45 p.m. last Wednesday Hollingsworth was traveling northbound on Graham Road, at the intersection of Highway 34 in the Pomaria area of Newberry County, in a 2000 Infiniti sedan. Southern identified the deceased as the driver.

Southern said while approaching the intersection they disregarded the stop sign, ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and a highway sign. Southern said that Hollingsworth was not wearing a seat-belt and sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle, according to Southern, who was also not wearing a seat-belt. The passenger sustained injuries and was transported by EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, according to Southern.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

