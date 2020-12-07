Newberry College launches scholarship for Newberry County high school graduates

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has just unveiled its new Heritage Scholarship, a renewable award available specifically for Newberry County residents who enroll in on-campus programs.

The $3,000 scholarship is available to graduates of Newberry County high schools and homeschooled Newberry County residents who are admitted to Newberry College and enroll in traditional programs. This designation excludes online degree-completion programs such as respiratory therapy and RN-to-BSN. The scholarship will be available beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

“This scholarship reflects our commitment to the families of Newberry, to provide additional financial assistance to help them afford a high-quality, private college education,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “The College is skyrocketing in all national rankings, so this is the perfect time to unveil this scholarship as a way to express our desire to become the college of first choice for more and more of our local high school graduates.”

Area high schools include Newberry, Mid-Carolina, Whitmire Community School and Newberry Academy. Currently, approximately 10 percent of the Newberry College student body hails from Newberry County.

“We are proud to offer this scholarship to help more local students achieve an outstanding private college education in their own community,” said Christopher M. Harris, dean of enrollment management. “Newberry College continues its commitment to affordability, and that commitment starts at home.”

In the 2019 academic year, Newberry College awarded $18.5 million in institutional student aid. As a result, the college ranked No. one in South Carolina and No. 32 in the nation for least student loan debt per borrower, according to a report by online financial marketplace LendEDU. U.S. News & World Report has also named the college among the southeast’s top 10 most affordable institutions for the fifth consecutive year.