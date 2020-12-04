NEC thanks local law enforcement

Sheriff Lee Foster (right) accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Chief Jeremiah Sinclair (right) accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of the Whitmire Police Department.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
First Sergeant David Dodson (right) accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Troop Two.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Ezra Arnold (right), a law enforcement officer with the Department of Natural Resources Region Three, accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of his agency.
Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
Chief Wesley Palmore (right) accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of the Prosperity Police Department.
NEWBERRY COUNTY — To show their appreciation to local law enforcement the Newberry Electric Cooperative (NEC) held a drop-in luncheon for all Newberry County law enforcement agencies on Nov. 19.
“NEC wanted to show our appreciation for our law enforcement personnel for all of their hard work and dedication, especially during these unprecedented times. We pray that they’ll stay safe and know we’ll always be here to offer our support,” said Nick Shealy, vice president of engineering and operations at NEC.
As an added thank you for all they do, Newberry Electric Cooperative presented a check to the agencies. These agencies included City of Newberry Police Department, The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Whitmire Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Prosperity Police Department. The NEC gave each agency $1,000.
Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.