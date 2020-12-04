NEC thanks local law enforcement

Sheriff Lee Foster (right) accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Chief Jeremiah Sinclair (right) accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of the Whitmire Police Department.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

First Sergeant David Dodson (right) accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Troop Two.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Ezra Arnold (right), a law enforcement officer with the Department of Natural Resources Region Three, accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of his agency.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Chief Wesley Palmore (right) accepts a check from Nick Shealy (left), vice president of engineering and operations at Newberry Electric Cooperative, on behalf of the Prosperity Police Department.