NEWBERRY — To alleviate customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Newberry has announced the first Main Street Shop and Dine Night.

Starting on December 4, and continuing the first Friday of each month, visitors to downtown are invited to come stroll, shop and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Main Street will be open to pedestrians only, with the room to roam making it possible for restaurants to offer outdoor dining in the street, and retailers sidewalk shopping. Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street on the first Friday of each month from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m.

Any vehicles not moved by 3 p.m. will be towed at the owners expense.

All are welcome to mask up and come visit for a nice evening strolling in downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Mask wearing is highly encouraged and recommended, per the City of Newberry, although it is not mandated.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).