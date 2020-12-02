NEWBERRY — The unofficial results are in from today’s special election for Newberry City Council District Three, filling the seat vacated by the death of Councilman Zebbie Goudelock on Sept. 3.

With 252 total votes cast, Carlton Kinard won the election with 150 votes.

Patricia Caldwell received 64 votes, Lisa Toland 23 votes, and Adonis Hill 15 votes.

The The Newberry County Voter Registration & Election Board will certify the election Friday at 11 a.m.

