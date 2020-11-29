Newberry City Council District 3 Q&A

Caldwell Hill Kinard Toland

NEWBERRY — There will be a special election on Dec. 1 for Newberry City Council District Three, to fill the seat vacated by the death of Councilman Zebbie Goudelock on Sept. 3.

Registered voters in District Three will have the opportunity to cast their vote for either Patricia Caldwell (of Drayton Street), Adonis Hill (of Morgan Street), Carlton Kinard (of Hunt Street) or Lisa Toland (of Hill Street).

To find out if you are in District Three and your polling location, you can call 803-321-2121 or stop by their office at 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry.

The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email. Answers have been minimally edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation, and are presented in alphabetical order by last name.

1. What made you decide to run for the District Three City Council seat?

Caldwell: “Being a life-long resident of Newberry, I decided to run for the District Three City Council seat to ensure that citizens that live in District Three have an honest, experienced, and committed voice that will speak up for their needs as well as all the citizens of Newberry. I bring to the table many years of educational experiences as a teacher, administrator, counselor, and executive director of a non-profit. I am a small business owner, an active community leader, and have served on numerous non-profit boards.

“With these experiences, I am also running for city council to strengthen the partnership between city and county government. This partnership can build a financially strong and clean local government that can offer a broader vision of what is in the best interest of the overall community, now and in the future.

“I like to think outside the box and use the ‘givers gain mentality’ of improving society as a whole while assisting your neighbors throughout the community. My goal is to give back to the community, while expressing creative opinions on solutions to day-to-day problems, and work closely with council members to make Newberry the best place to live, learn, work, and worship. This is my community and I’m proud of the progress that has been made to ensure that ‘Newberry is the city of friendly folks.’”

Hill: “I decided to run for the District Three City Council seat because Newberry provided me with an excellent foundation and I want to share my knowledge and experiences with my community in order to leave a lasting impression for years to come.”

Kinard: “Newberry is home for me, I am a lifetime resident of Newberry, particularly in the City Council District Three area. I plan on living in Newberry for a long time and plan to start a family of my own someday. I want to continue to play an active role in making sure Newberry is a great place for citizens from all backgrounds and cultures in our community as we look, plan, and move forward as a city that is equipped to monitor and adjust to the ongoing struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Additionally, I am running for Newberry City Council because I have a genuine passion for my hometown and the people. I have the educational experience needed to do the job well. I am a proud product of the Newberry County School District where I am a 2011 graduate of Newberry High School. I am also a 2016 Newberry College graduate where I majored in music education. I am a proud member of the esteem educational program: Call Me MISTER. This is a program that promotes young African-American males into becoming effective role models and educators into K-12 public schools. I have been employed with the Newberry County School District for nearly four years. I am proud of the work we have accomplished as a school district, particularly at Newberry Elementary. As the parenting coordinator, I wear many hats. I am proud to have been the site advisor for the F.A.S.T. program (Families and Schools Together) which is a program that supports family and community engagement, which is necessary for children to thrive. By applying research and evidence-based family therapy practices, the program promotes the full potential of every participating Newberry Elementary Student. As your councilman, it will be vital to engage our families, teenagers, and young professionals by providing the necessary resources to ensure we retain our homegrown talents. Which will allow them to grow and become productive citizens, homeowners, business owners and taxpayers. I have experience working in all levels of government: from local, state, and national. During the summer months of my collegiate tenure, I served as a White House intern under President Barack Obama Administration and as a United States House of Representatives intern under South Carolina’s Congressmen Joe Wilson and U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.

“As your councilman, I want to represent your views, and your voice on city council. I want to be one of seven decision makers, who will help develop the future of our community. Also to ensure its alignment with your values, and support the vision that you have for the future of your family, your business, and yourself. I believe it is vital that I serve as a councilman that is able to bridge the gap between generations within the current council members and with the constituents of Newberry City Council District Three. I truly believe the time is right for unique perspectives that reflects our growing and diverse city. My experience in board governance, educational leadership, project management, strategy/policy development, and community based leadership is needed so that we have a broad spectrum of understanding to ensure when decisions are made at the council meetings they are a reflection of the entire City of Newberry. I am also not afraid to ask the tough questions and create results that will have a lasting positive impact on District Three and the City of Newberry as a whole.

“In the end, I am always thoughtful, transparent, and honest in the decision-making process.”

Toland: “Why are you running for City Council? I have heard that question numerous times.

“… Because no matter what, there is no perfect time to run for office. There are always reasons not to run, but I do not want to look back down the road and wonder if I should have. I do not want to reflect and see a woman that, during the most critical time in our country’s history, stood back to watch others determine the fate and future quality of life of our city. I want to serve on city council because I want this beautiful city to be all it can be for my family and yours.

“Newberry is certainly at a crossroads. Our fellow citizens are looking for work, education, safe streets, recreational activities, and for the proper leadership to obtain these goals. It is said that you can learn the most about a leader in times of difficulty. I have displayed this type of leadership as an educator, during my educational career and with family illnesses and loss. I am running for city council to bring to City Hall what I expect of city’s leaders: the willingness to make tough decisions; a desire to manage the taxpayers’ money as if it were my own; and the principles of trustworthiness and integrity to be a true representative legislator who listens to constituents and makes decisions in terms of what is best for our city.”

2. Name one specific change you’d like to bring to the City of Newberry?

Caldwell: “My proven record of action and effective approach to issues is evidence of the quality of service I will continue to provide while understanding the needs of Newberry citizens. For a strong local economy, alternative transportation for the handicapped and elderly is needed along with more handicapped parking spaces in the shopping areas to accommodate this population. Although the question asked for one change, I am a strong supporter of our local businesses, our visual arts and performing arts community, I also believe a residential development downtown to create a sustainable consumer base for potential businesses is needed. Opening retail stores with restaurants in them may increase consumer traffic and shoppers time in the business district.

“Change is inevitable, I feel that it is important to be prepared to meet the challenges that comes with a changing society. We must continue to build on the successes that previous council members have established over the years.”

Hill: “One specific change I would like to bring to the City of Newberry would involve the port in Charleston. As a result of deepening the port, it will increase business on the I-26 corridor which will stimulate economic growth in Newberry.”

Kinard: “Newberry, there are many factors that plays an important role ensuring that Newberry will accomplish the goal.

“In order to keep the City of Newberry flourishing, we must be well equipped to monitor and adjust to the ongoing struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Newberry County has seen an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases and confirmed deaths in the past few weeks. As a city, we must continue to follow the CDC and DHEC coronavirus-safety guidelines to slow down the spread of COVID-19. I understand that Newberry has its own local issues with the coronavirus and shouldn’t be compared to other local cities or surrounding areas.

“However, I am confident that we can assure all citizens that the city, county, and Newberry Hospital are taking all the necessary precautions by implementing a local Newberry County Coronavirus Task Force. The Newberry County Coronavirus Task Force will consist of local leaders, business owners, and health professionals. With this action-oriented task force, committee members will create tangible solutions to help focus on the path forward and full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. First and foremost, we must continue our efforts with the city and county face covering mandates that will be required for all citizens to wear in all public places. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) released data indicating municipalities with a mask ordinance saw a nearly 50 percent decline in COVID-19 cases in the first four weeks after implementation. As a task force, I believe it is important that we listen and adhere to our local health professionals and our well respected Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Maintaining a safe and healthy community will allow visitors near and far to see that we as a community are able to monitor, adjust, and work together to any situation that may arise in our community. Creating this task force will send an urgent message to our citizens that we all play an important part during this pandemic. One way in doing so is by wearing a mask to help slow down the spread during the holiday season and as we prepare to start a new year.

“I do find it difficult to just name one specific change I would like to bring to the City of Newberry. As mentioned before, I believe we must be well equipped to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as a city we must be able to ‘walk and chew gum at the same time.’ I have listed some action-oriented changes that will be vital for the City of Newberry to move forward.

“Quality Growth and Development: Planning for a balanced development that preserves the distinct character of Newberry.

“Economic Development: Strengthening our local business district and our local economy.

“Public Safety: Maintaining a safe, healthy, and secure community by supporting our local law enforcement officials, health professionals, and first responders.

“Transportation Infrastructure: Focusing on enhancing our roadways, sidewalks, trails, and bike lanes.

“Affordable Housing: Creating housing opportunities for all people regardless of income.

“Recreation and Events: Providing diverse recreation, arts, and cultural experiences for our youth, young professionals, and senior citizens.

“Public Facilities: Investing in maintenance and enhancement of public buildings and abandoned buildings.

“Public Transit: Supporting a better public transit system.

“Constituent Service: Providing outstanding customer service and a welcoming and inclusive environment in city hall and in the community.”

Toland: “Awareness. I love Newberry, I love its people. It is a wonderfully, pleasant place to live and work. And, due to our perfect location between Greenville, Spartanburg and Columbia it is a city with opportunities of recruiting both large and small businesses and, sponsoring large scale recreational events, family entertainment and dinning. But, some of our citizens are not aware of what is already available here and how we can expand on that to attract more opportunities for our citizens. We have a wonderful multi complex that many parents only learned about from wanting to have a safe environment to celebrate Halloween with their children. We have historic buildings and neighborhoods, like my own, that need their history told. We need to enhance what we have to attract new people and keep our workforce from seeking opportunity and entertainment in surrounding counties. We are not aware of the potential of enhancing opportunity, but keeping our communities quaint and personable.”

3. In what ways could the City of Newberry attract new retail businesses and restaurants?

Caldwell: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be a reduction in revenue. Small businesses are at risk of surviving and there is a threat of big business takeover of the economy. So how do we save small businesses and still attract new retail businesses and restaurants? One way is by offering tax incentives. Also, we have to show there is a guaranteed customer base for the desired increase of new retail businesses and restaurants. Therefore, by assessing and identifying the needs and interests of the citizens of Newberry, the college students, and residents of surrounding cities and towns, the results may garner sustainable opportunities for Newberry businesses and restaurants. My experience as a business owner is you have to meet the consumers where their needs and desire motivate spending. Creative marketing will be key to attracting Newberry citizens and outside consumers. Shop Newberry first and keep your dollars where you live.

“The idea of both the city and county working together to pool resources and man power seems like a winning combination for all involved, which would greatly benefit all of the citizens of Newberry.”

Hill: “The City of Newberry could attract new retail businesses and restaurants by accomplishing two things:

“1. Ensure cleanliness and public safety are in order so people want to do business in Newberry. Streets and parks are clean and crime is reduced.

“2. Provide a quality workforce to employ at the new retail businesses and restaurants.”

Kinard: “Downtown Newberry is in the center of Newberry City Council District Three. A thriving downtown will always reflect a thriving community. It is important that we continue our efforts with the overall quality of growth. I am a huge advocate of the Downtown Master Plan for the City of Newberry. City council has made great strides in accomplishing the goals outlined in the downtown master plan within the past 20 years. Some examples include the remodeling of the Newberry Opera House to enhance the performing arts community. Adding a hotel downtown to help with lodging for guests who may visit an Opera House performance which will allow visitors to enjoy the downtown night life as well. More recent projects that include the reopening of The Old Newberry Hotel and development of The Standard On Main has been a tremendous addition to downtown. Adding these two residential buildings has allowed more foot traffic in the downtown area. Which also leads to more revenue coming to our local retail stores and restaurants.

“Downtown Newberry has the full potential in attracting new retail stores and restaurants because the retail core and the close proximity of residential locations is building momentum in fully supporting the needs of the downtown community.

“In order to attract new retail businesses and restaurants, we must elect leaders who are willing to listen to fresh new ideas and make it easy and comfortable for investors to do business here. Which means as your councilman, I will ensure all Newberry City guidelines, codes, and zoning rules make sense and are clearly spelled out and enforced. Furthermore, I will be accessible to answer any questions or concerns to assure that decisions about planning and development are made quickly and efficiently in the right order. Secondly, we have to keep our young talent from leaving. Businesses want to invest where there is a young workforce. It is very important that we continue our efforts in making downtown a vibrant centerpiece. Newberry is a great place to live, work, and play. As a young professional, I want to be able live in a city where I can accomplish these three pillars in the same location. In order for Newberry to attract new businesses, we must retain our young people here for Newberry to have a future. Young people enjoy a diverse choice of restaurants, retail stores, and a dynamic nightlife scene where they are able to walk throughout downtown. Also, enjoy cool places to live like The Standard On Main, The Old Newberry Hotel, and the Oakland Mills Apartments. It is also vital that we strengthen our relationships with our local higher institutions of learning such as, Newberry College and Piedmont Technical College. In doing so, we will be able to attract more businesses in Newberry. Our local college and technical school must have a presence in our community. This is a great opportunity to increase our educated population, which tends to be important to new investors coming in. The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce has made it known that having an educational presence is good for economic growth. There is proof of this already working now in or community. Having a college presence has provided talent and employment for local businesses. Also, this has allowed businesses to offer opportunities for internships and scholarships which can also lead to field experience training for students in their respected major.

“Next, we must do everything possible to make workforce development a priority for our business community. I am an active board member of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA). Both organizations are strong advocates for the Kauffman FastTrac Program. Which is a program that is designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the business skills and insights, tools, resources, and peer networks necessary to start and grow a successful business. Through this community sponsored program, many local businesses such as Genesis Hub, Bike Baby LLC, Laila’s Wonderful Made Goods, and Joy Ride LLC have been successful in starting and developing their business and landing in a location on Main Street here in Downtown Newberry. When attracting new businesses to Newberry, it’s important to provide resources around workforce development. Getting a new business started is an important role; however, sustaining is a different ballgame without the proper resources. A final thought on how we can attract new retail businesses and restaurants is that we must be diverse in our efforts. It is easy to focus on one particular success story or one area too much. Successful local economies are based on more than just downtown development, tourism, and manufacturing jobs. We cannot get complacent and forget about our corporate investors as well. We have to pay close attention to our retail businesses and restaurants located on the upper end of Main Street and Wilson Road.

“As your councilman, I want to represent your views, and your voice on Newberry City Council. I pray you have been able to look through my lens and seen our vision for the City of Newberry. It is time to look forward, to plan forward, and to move forward together as a united Newberry City. I am grateful to be a lifelong resident of Newberry City Council District Three. The time is right for unique perspectives that reflects our growing and diverse city. Please remember to make a plan to vote on December 1 or before. Vote Carlton Kinard to be your next city councilman, for Newberry City Council District Three.”

Toland: “Partnerships. No one person or group can know what is best for our great city. We have to work together. Those partnership should include our School District, Economic Development Board, Chamber of Commerce, our two higher education institutions (Newberry College and Piedmont Technical College), city and county council, and non-profit agencies. We need to focus on preparing a workforce as early as we can. Catching students in the middle grades and providing them with opportunities. My parents were residents of Newberry and they did not possess college degrees, yet impressed upon their three daughters (of which I am the oldest) the value of faith, a strong work ethic, and the necessity of education for getting ahead in our great country. The drive my parents instilled in me, and the many blessings I have experienced in my life, took me to a place in my career that I could have never dreamed of as a little girl. We need to provide these types of opportunities for our young people to dream. We need to give them the opportunities to dream of being a business owner when they see some of our small shops on Main Street and say, ‘I can do that, too.’ We need to develop our own. We need to have an educated workforce at the ready when a deal has been worked out to bring in a new industry. To have educated people who are ready to not only work on the floor, but as accountants, the bookkeepers, human resource managers and computer analysts. Building that work force will allow us to grow in other areas within the community. A good, thriving, local workforce can bring in more growth and awareness for everyone in our community.

“Think outside of the box — help our citizens who have ideas about entrepreneurship but may not know all of the ins and outs, present their ideas before the council and see how we can help them or put them in touch with our local banks for a loan, work with the colleges to provide a few business or computer classes.

“All of the above goes back to awareness. Yes, there are such programs, but we have to do a better job of making the connections and making opportunities available. What was good 20 years ago, may not work today. Instead of building something new – redesign or refurbish. There is nothing that can compare to the character and history of an older building or home. We need to provide the opportunity to provide something for everyone; to provide options, more outside dining, healthier options on menus, making some businesses pet friendly— not everyone likes Coke, some like Pepsi. With these types of growth opportunities in mind, I am prepared for service on the council on day-one. I believe my career in higher education leadership where I have had to balance a budget, organize committees, and address problems and concerns has given me the professional experience and insight to handle public matters on the council with a balance of experience and a fresh, energetic perspective. I have seen and visited other cities and know Newberry is the place for me. Our potential is boundless with the right leadership. I am asking for your vote on December 1 to help make me the next councilwoman on Newberry City Council.”

