Think about giving on Giving Tuesday

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good, according to the website givingtuesday.org. The website further states that over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

In 2019, the website says that $1,970,000,000 was raised in the United States.

The following is a partial list of local organizations that accept donations if you are considering giving for Giving Tuesday.

Newberry County Branch of NAACP

The Newberry County Branch of the NAACP was chartered on May 8, 1944, and according to President Carlton Kinard, offers a number of enriching services that benefit those in need, the underserved and underrepresented – locally and abroad.

“We are here to address the issues that are pertinent in our community. We believe that all children should have an adequate education whether it’s public, private, or homeschool. We believe that everyone should have an equal opportunity in joining the workforce whether it’s here in Newberry County or elsewhere. The Newberry County Branch of NAACP believes it is important to build strong and healthy relationships with our local government and law enforcement officials,” Kinard said. “The NAACP continues to bridge the gap between our older/younger generations. We understand that we must continue to set the example for our young people to grow and be successful leaders in our community. We give honor and thanks to the leaders and innovative thinkers who have given vision, insight and direction as charter members, former cohort presidents, our founders and most importantly, our members who carry the torch for our organization.”

The NAACP hosts the Freedom Fund Banquet to raise funds to offer a scholarship to a graduating senior from a local Newberry County High School. This year’s recipient is JaNyia Gary from Newberry High School. Gary is attending Johnson C. Smith University, where she is majoring in Biological Science.

“Small businesses across the state and nation have been suffering with finances along with surviving during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Newberry County Branch of NAACP and other local organizations were able to collaborate with United Way of the Midlands providing grant funding to help relief businesses in the Midlands particularly in Newberry County,” Kinard said. “Part of this grant funding was allocated to provide relief for citizens as well who may have gone unemployed during the summer.”

Kinard said during the general election, members and officers were able to work as poll managers throughout Newberry County and perform their civic duties. In addition, the Newberry County Branch of NAACP was able to collaborate with local churches throughout the county with transportation.

Every January, the Newberry County NAACP collaborates with County Councilman Travis Reeder and other local organizations in planning a weekend of events for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance. Some events include the MLK parade, MLK luncheon, and MLK march/service.

If you are interested in donating to the Newberry County NAACP, you can mail checks to PO Box 911, Newberry, SC 29108. Make checks payable to: Newberry County Branch of the NAACP. If you have further questions, contact the Newberry County Branch President Carlton Kinard at 803-271-3767 or Carlton.Kinard@gmail.com.

Newberry County Young Life

According to Area Leader Cole Harper, the mission of Young Life is more important now than ever.

“Kids are overcome with loneliness, depression, and anxiety. A recent study I read reported 68 percent of kids feeling that way. Everything feels so out of control. I am convinced that nothing better can happen in the lives of kids right now than for a caring adult to enter into their world, build a meaningful relationship with them, and walk with them through their search for identity, belonging, and purpose. We believe those questions find their best answers in Jesus Christ, but we value and invest in relationships with kids regardless of their response to the gospel message,” Harper said.

Young Life is a 100 percent donor-funded nonprofit, according to Harper.

“Think of making a donation as sponsoring a missionary, but instead of sending them around the world, you’re sending them into the world of kids right here in our community. Our leaders share their very lives with kids: car rides, meals, even their own houses sometimes. They’re buying supplies for our weekly club meetings, new Bibles for kids, and countless cups of coffee. Even if you give $10, realize that you just gave a leader another opportunity to sit across from a kid, listen to them, and tell them just how loved they really are,” he said.

The best and most convenient way to give is through their website newberry.younglife.org. You can also make a check out to Young Life and mail it to 1211 Calhoun Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Newberry College

Lori Ann Summers, vice president for institutional advancement, said the COVID-19 pandemic has left no sector untouched and higher education was only one organization to feel a staggering blow to usual operations. However, she wants the local community to know the college has remained steadfast during the pandemic.

“The College leadership developed a safe return to campus for and our students returned in August for mostly face-to-face instruction. The students have done a consistent job following the guidelines to keep everyone safe. Part of the good news is many college students are choosing to stay close to home now so we were able to help our community understand that Newberry College is small and safe — like it always has been. Our enrollment remained steady (1,206) during the pandemic while many other schools saw significant enrollment decline. The college rankings by U.S. News and World Report climbed this year letting us know the college is providing a quality and affordable education. President Maurice Scherrens’ leadership during this time focused on turning chaos into opportunity,” she said. “However, so many of our students needed (and continue to need) support related to the COVID-19 recovery. From food insecurity for families unable to work to the need for technology for the college to provide quality virtual education. Many of our students are from South Carolina so supporting Newberry College on giving day also supports students from the Newberry community, many who will be the first in their family to graduate from college. We are so proud of the students that we bring to the City of Newberry and many of them stay in the area after graduation. A recent economic impact study shows the College has about a $30 million impact in Newberry County. Supporting the College is supporting the whole Newberry experience.”

Summers said gifts of all sizes have significant impact at Newberry College.

“We see the impact each and every day on our campus and the gratitude of each student for their education and experience at Newberry College. It doesn’t take a major gift to have a major impact at a small college. For example, all of the college’s fall sports were postponed to spring 2021 by the South Atlantic Conference (SAC). This means that 19 sports will compete on our campus this spring and that requires us to provide more game fields, more practice courts, more athletic field lights, more lockers rooms, more game day administration, and much more for student-athletes. We often say ‘give where you live’ because gifts of all sizes from our community comes full circle and helps Newberry thrive,” she said.

Anyone can give to the college either online at www.newberry.edu/giving, by mail by making checks payable to Newberry College, Attn: Institutional Advancement, 2100 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108, by calling 803-321-5363 or by texting newberryfund to 41444.

Pugh Foundation

The Ruth S. Pugh Foundation serves as the fundraising arm of the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. The Foundation, composed of volunteers, provides for people with intellectual disabilities and special needs living in Newberry County.

“Donations promote family unity by providing assistance for people during times of emergency or crisis. Funds are also used to meet specific needs including attending summer camps, having a holiday meal or providing for basic needs,” said Executive Director Bob Jones. “The Ruth S. Pugh Foundation fills needs that are not otherwise fulfilled by the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. A donation as small as five dollars will create a very grateful smile.”

Donations may be mailed to: Ruth S. Pugh Foundation c/o Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, P.O. Box 856, Newberry, SC 29108. They can also be dropped off at Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board (115B Nance Street, Newberry, SC 29108). Donations can also be made over the phone by calling 803-276-0078 or online at NCDSNB.org.

Newberry Museum

The mission of The Newberry Museum is to protect, present, preserve, and promote the ongoing history and heritage of Newberry County and college, according to Executive Director Sheridan Murray.

“During the current pandemic, funds raised to help us achieve this mission are more important than ever. Your donations will help us supplement funding and donations lost due to our brief period of closure, while ensuring that we can continue to offer free admission and programming for all. Your contributions, big and small, will help us continue to prioritize visitor safety, as we deliver both in-person and virtual content. During our COVID-19 closure, The Newberry Museum provided a rich library of digital resources to help visitors learn and grow for free, even when they couldn’t be here with us in person. In order to continue to provide these services, while also welcoming folks back into our building on a limited basis, we need your help,” she said. “Any donation will greatly benefit us, no matter the amount. For some perspective, a donation of $10 will help us put together an activity bag for a visiting child. These bags allow children to take activities with them when they leave the museum, helping us engage with them and provide a COVID-safe learning opportunity.”

Furthermore, a donation of $25 will help the Newberry Museum purchase books for story times, and educational materials for virtual learning programs.

“Larger donations will help us continue to provide large-scale teaching initiatives, while increasing our ability to offer digital content by offsetting equipment costs, and help us finance opportunities to take learning outside of the museum space and interact with visitors of all ages in the county. Any donation will greatly help us to achieve our mission, and we are grateful, especially in this time of uncertainty,” she said.

Those interested in donating to the museum can give in two main ways: they can give online via Midlands Gives account at midlandsgives.org/thenewberrymuseum. They can also give via check or cash either in-person, or by mailing their contribution to The Newberry Museum, P.O. Box 343, Newberry, SC 29108.

Newberry Opera House

This year, more than ever, the Newberry Opera House has so much to be thankful for — the doors are open and shows are going on. The NOH is committed to remaining open, keeping the community connected, and making sure that the arts are accessible to all residents of Newberry County and beyond.

“We have lost six months of ticket sales which make up 70 percent of our income. In order to protect the health and safety of patrons and staff, we have restricted seating to 50 percent of our available capacity,” said Executive Director Molly Fortune.

To meet these challenges, the Newberry Opera House asks that you join the “Save our Stage” movement and participate now through #GivingTuesday.

“We, here at the Newberry Opera House, are overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters, not only monetarily, but by attending shows. We know that the climate for giving has changed and there are many needs around us. We hope that you will agree that the Opera House is an essential part of the life of Newberry and that it’s vital for our community’s economic, social, and emotional recovery,” said Anne Pinckney Smith, Development Director

Here’s how you can support the Newberry Opera House and be a part of the #GivingTuesday movement: Consider making a gift now through Tuesday, December 1, via the website – www.newberryoperahouse.com, mail a donation to 1201 McKibben Street, Newberry, SC 29108, or call the Box Office 803-276-6264.

The Newberry Community Players

The Newberry Community Players is a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost theater experiences and education in theater productions, according to Brittnay Kamminer, with the Players.

“The majority of our yearly expenses are usually covered by donations and grants and despite the pandemic, we continue to have building maintenance expenses despite having to cancel or postpone our shows,” she said. “Any donation, no matter the size is important to our survival and for us to continue thriving. The purpose of the Newberry Community Players is to bring quality live theater to the community of Newberry, to give interested and talented persons the opportunity to participate in all aspects of live theater, to provide education (and) theatrical opportunities for community youth, and to afford learning and cultural experiences to all members of the community. We are ready to get back to work producing the shows and entertainment that you love, and we love giving to you. We cannot wait to have our auditorium filled with your laughter and applause again.”

There are several ways to donate to the Newberry Community Players. You can mail a check to 1511 Main Street Newberry, SC 29108, go to newberry-community-players.square.site, when you make any purchase through Amazon Smile (a branch of Amazon) you can choose our organization to have Amazon donate a percentage to the Newberry Community Players, donate through Thrivent, contact Jaime Siqueiros, president, at (803) 597-1636 or email https://www.theritzonline.com/ with any questions.

Other nonprofits

This is of course a small taste of the many nonprofits located in Newberry County. Contributions can also be made to local churches for Giving Tuesday (see our faith page for a list in Newberry County). Vets on a Mission may also be a good nonprofit you’d consider contributing at vetswithamission.org or the Newberry County Literacy Council by calling 803-276-8086.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce has a list of a few other nonprofits located in Newberry County, with contact information. You can see that list by visiting this link, newberrycountychamber.com/nonprofit.

