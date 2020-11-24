The City of Newberry Fire Department responding to a fire on Milne Ave.

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Fire Department responded to three fires last week with one taking place on Nov. 15 and two on Nov. 18.

All three fires, which are not connected, are currently under investigation by the department.

The fire on Nov. 15 took place on First Street, Newberry. Fire Chief Keith Minick said the call came in for a working house fire late at night. He said when crews arrived the house was completely gone.

“Nothing but the floor left until we got there,” he said.

Minick said that supposedly no one lived there and, after talking to the owner, there was no power in the house.

The second fire took place on Nov. 18 at 808 Langford Street, shortly after noon. Minick said crews were able to isolate the fire inside the structure. He said seven people were displaced due to this fire and the Red Cross was notified to assist them.

The third fire came in around 8:30 p.m. on Nov 18 at 2811 Milne Ave.

“We did have two people injured (residents), one was transported for injuries, but not burn related and the other was flown out for burn injuries,” he said.

Minick said 75-80 percent of the house was burned.

Minick said that both the Langford and the Milne homes did not have working smoke alarms.

“We stress that all residents need a working smoke alarm, if anyone needs assistance in the city with smoke alarms please don’t hesitate to reach out to the City Fire Department at 803-321-1030,” he said.

If you have any information on these fires call the Fire Department at (803) 321-1030.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.