NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has announced that Alvie Coes III will serve as the college’s new dean for engineering and industrial technology.

Coes comes to PTC from Athens Technical College, where he previously served as director of business and industry services, director of student activities and, for the past three years, as academic dean of the technology, engineering and manufacturing division. His higher education experience also includes service as administrative coordinator at Georgia Southern University as well as adjunct instructor at Athens Technical College and Ogeechee Technical College. He is a medical service officer (Captain) in the United States Air Force Reserve.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Coes to our leadership team,” said Dr. Keli Fewox, vice president for academic affairs at PTC. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, insight and experience to the college.”

The new dean holds master’s degrees in education and in business administration as well as a bachelor’s in business administration/human resource management, all from Georgia Southern University. He also earned an associate degree in applied science from Ogeechee Technical College. He is a candidate for doctor of education from the University of Georgia, with completion expected in December 2021.

Coes’ late parents founded the Coes Funeral Home in Unadilla, Ga., in 1983. He co-owns and co-manages the family business with his sister, Alvita Coes-Lewis.