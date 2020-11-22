Council discusses two rezoning ordinances

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council recently discussed two rezoning ordinances on Nov. 4.

The first ordinance would rezone a parcel (2.5 acres) from Industrial to R2-Rural, the parcel is near Macedonia Church Road and Mt. Pilgrim Church Road. According to Councilperson Henry Livingston, the purposes of the rezoning request is to change the existing zoning classification of Industrial to Rural to permit the parcel owner to use the parcel for residential purposes.

“It is pretty much surrounded by R2-Rural, and the owner is looking at making it R2-Rural so he can live there, next to his business,” said Zoning Administrator Anne Peters.

The first reading was approved after Councilperson Kirksey Koon made a motion and Councilperson Travis Reeder seconded.

The second ordinance would rezone a parcel (52.9 acres) designated Single Family Residential (RS) and Rural (R2) to Single Family Residential (RSM).

The purpose of this rezoning request, according to Livingston, is to permit development of the parcel as a residential subdivision with 15,000 square foot lots.

Mike Satterfield, CEO of Great Southern Homes, came to give information not only the project, but his company. He said Great Southern Homes is a privately held regional home builder and developer, their corporate office is in Irmo.

“Typically, our product offerings range from townhomes in the upstate to million dollar homes on Lake Murray, and everything in-between,” he said.

When it comes to this project, he said the parcel is three-quarters of a mile from I-26 and it is located on Highway 773, a mile from the industrial park — which he said is located on the other side of the interstate. He said the parcel has water and sewer available.

“We will do a traffic study as our due diligence and all designs will be approved and engineered by the local municipalities and our local engineering firm,” Satterfield said.

The subdivision proposal, according to Satterfield, is somewhere between 85-95 lots. There will be about 1.7 houses per acre.

He added that they would be restricting against mobile homes.

“Our average sales price, as a company, is $225,000 — I think this will average somewhere in that range,” he said.

This subdivision would also be governed by a homeowners association.

Two residents of this area on Highway 773 spoke against the subdivision.

Amanda Moss brought up the concern of traffic.

“The two main roads, Highway 773 and Jollystreet Road, are the most dangerous and busiest roads in that area. With the school traffic and 18-wheelers that bypass the weigh stations on the interstate and workers going to and from work. The area has gotten really busy and the road is very dangerous,” Moss said.

Moss added that the subdivision could also be a strain on public resources, police, schools, fire and rescue, etc.

“It does not fit our community, we are a rural area. We don’t mind some houses being built, but cramming 95 homes on 52.9 acres of land, that is a red flag for us,” she said.

Kay Chandler, another resident in that area, said she was in support of what Moss said. Chandler added that the neighbors would like to get more answers, like what the plan for the subdivision was going to be.

Council approved first reading after Councilperson Hariett Rucker made a motion and Councilperson Travis Reeder gave a second. The vote was to approve 5-1, with Councilperson Steve Stockman voting against.

Although the council voted to approve the first reading, they did request a meeting take place between Great Southern Homes and the land owners and residents of the community, prior to moving forward.

