Whitmire man charged with attempted murder

WHITMIRE —The Whitmire Police Department recently charged a 22-year old with attempted murder following a stabbing on Nov. 12.

William Zachary Harrison, 22, of Whitmire, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the incident report from the Whitmire Police Department, officers responded to Church Street after being advised of a stabbing incident. Upon arrival, the victim was found in the back yard with multiple stab wounds, according to the report. The victim and a witness told officers that Harrison and the victim got into an argument and Harrison stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the report.

The victim was transported from the scene by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Officers went to Harrison’s residence, he was taken into custody and, according to the report, the subject gave multiple admissions to stabbing the victim and showed the officers where the knife he used was, along with clothing he was wearing.

Harrison was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center and was denied bond.

