Pomaria man charged with attempted murder

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Pomaria man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Nov. 6 in Newberry County.

Jonathan Isiah Boyd, 29, of Pomaria, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Nov. 10.

According to the incident report from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Little Ranches Road, Newberry, to investigate reports of shots fired. When the deputy arrived, he observed a car parked in the road with doors opened.

The deputy was advised by dispatch that one of the persons had been shot, according to the report, which the deputy observed upon arrival. According to the report, the victims were driving to a gas station when one of them noticed a black Chevrolet following them. The victims stated that the car left before they did, but noticed it parked on Little Ranches Road. The victims stopped in the road, according to the report, to see what the person in the car was doing.

The report then states that the suspect exited the car and began to shoot. At the scene, deputies located five shell casings, as well as bullet holes in the passenger door and passenger window of the victim’s car.

Sheriff Lee Foster said Boyd was identified through follow up investigations after the car was recognized by one of the witnesses. This is when he was determined to be the suspect, according to Foster.

Boyd’s vehicle was located on Nov. 10 in Newberry, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the supplemental incident report.

Boyd was given a $50,000 C/S bond for the attempted murder charge and a $10,000 C/S bond for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.

