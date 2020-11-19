4-H virtual poultry auction

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Looking for backyard chickens? Look no further. Make plans to visit the virtual South Carolina 4-H pullet auction that will accept online bids from November 12 through November 23 (8 a.m.). All 4-H Poultry Auction information and Auctioned Lots can be found at: https://sites.google.com/view/sc4hpoultryauction/home.

The breeds of chickens offered this year are Golden Comet, Amberlink, and Barred Plymouth Rock. Each breed is known to be a great layer, was hatched in May 2020, and birds raised by South Carolina 4-Hers. Birds will be auctioned in groups of three or five.

Auction buyers need to register on the home page of the 4-H Poultry Auction website and be prepared to pay online, if they are awarded a bid at the close of aution on November 23. Buyers need to provide their own cages/crates for birds and plan to travel to meet 4-H staff for pick up of their purchase. After the close of the auction, the 4-H Poultry Committee will contact each winning bidder to communicate payment, travel, and transaction of birds between November 23 and December 11.

This 4-H project began in May 2020 and offered youth the opportunity to learn valuable lessons in the care and maintaining of the flock in a fun and engaging project at home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person youth poultry events were postponed, including the annual auction. However, youth have had the opportunity to submit video presentations that they will submit for judging.

Raising baby chicks from day one to egg-laying age can be a rewarding experience for our 4-H youth across South Carolina. The 4-H Poultry Projects are offered to youth between the ages of five to eighteen. Each county Clemson Extension office and 4-H program will have registration information. The next 4-H Pullet Chain will be open for registration January-February 2021 through county Extension/4-H offices.

For more information, contact Alana West, Newberry County 4-H Agent at awillin@clemson.edu or 803-768-8442. Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.