NEWBERRY — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced plans to help make a difference during the upcoming academic year by awarding more than $68,000 in literacy grants in South Carolina. With these funds, educators at 25 schools, libraries nonprofit organizations in South Carolina communities that Dollar General (DG: NYSE) calls home will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

Newberry Elementary School was one of those 25 organizations, they received $2,000.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to South Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 6,400 youth learners.