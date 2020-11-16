LME recognizes students for Habit Number One

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — This year at Little Mountain Elementary, the students are continuing their focus with The Leader in Me and being outstanding leaders.

During the month of October, the faculty, staff and students exemplified Habit Number One, Be Proactive. For the students, Habit Number One means displaying responsibility and personal initiative. They choose their actions, attitudes and moods. Students do not blame others for their wrong actions. They model the right thing without being asked, even when no one is looking. These young leaders were selected by their homeroom teachers for their leadership skills and exemplary actions inside and outside of the classroom.

Grace Cates, Kelton Butler, Caroline Pugh, Zackariah Campbell, Keely Hobgood, Ella Kahl, Caroline Morris, Jonah Harmon, Abbie Wicker, Avery Westphal, Bella Metts, Isa Rodriguez, Eva Kednocker, Jasmine Bundrick, Ian Rose, Zack Henson, Cathryn Folk, Chloe Black, Kaylee Chadwick,Derrick Twinning, Yandel Corcho, Joshua Lindler and Laila Bavilacqua