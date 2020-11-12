NEWBERRY COUNTY — Since 1984, Whitaker Funeral Home has hosted a service honoring those lost during the course of the year.

This year, with many unable to gather properly due to COVID-19, Whitaker Funeral Home has partnered with the Newberry Opera House for Hope Illuminates: A Community Service of Remembrance, which will be socially distanced.

“Our family truly does share a calling toward helping hurting people, and it is a privilege to do so for our community in such a tangible way. All are welcome,” said Doggett Whitaker, Whitaker Funeral Home.

Christie Whitaker, with Whitaker Funeral Home, said the holiday season can be an especially challenging time for those who have lost a loved one.

“Compounding that grief, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, are the restrictions around those personal connections, communities of faith, and funeral events that typically bring comfort in a time of loss. It is with these needs in mind that Newberry Opera House and Whitaker Funeral Home are partnering together to conduct a very special Community Service of Remembrance entitled ‘Hope Illuminates.’ This event, which will be open for attendance in person with proper safety protocols and online via live streaming, is an opportunity for the community at large to join together to find solace in connection with others,” she said.

Hope Illuminates will be held on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House (1201 McKibben Street). Whitaker said following the inside service, which they anticipate will last 30 minutes, they will have a candlelight serve in Memorial Park.

The inside portion of the service will be first come, first served — Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House, said the doors will open at 3:15 p.m. and they will be able to seat 200 people.

“Within the Opera House, it is limited seating, but we do plan to stream. It will be on our website (www.whitakerfuneralhome.com) and the opera house website (www.newberryoperahouse.com) and they can call us (803-276-5000) to get the information,” Christie Whitaker said.

Whitaker added that guest will be asked to wear a mask and people will be seated with social distancing in mind.

“We are thrilled to have been asked to participate in such a profound event. The Opera House has seen a pandemic before, she’s seen hard times and she has also seen much joy. I feel that having the service in a building that has survived will give us a sense of peace to begin to heal and embrace the joy of life. After all, she has guided us before, so let’s lean on her,” Fortune said.

The service will include a presentation of honors, some music, a message of hope and will close with a candle lighting in Memorial Park.

“Even though there is limited seating, we are trying to make it a community event and anyone comfortable can come for the candlelight service — even if they cannot get inside the building,” Christie Whitaker said. “It is our hope that this time shared in community where we remember and celebrate loved ones will provide comfort to the hearts of those who are grieving this holiday season.”

This service is not just for families that have utilized Whitaker Funeral Home during the year, Whitaker said anyone within the community can attend, regardless of who served them.

“We will do a photo memorial tribute, anyone who wants to share a picture can do so,” she said.

The easiest way to share a photo is by calling Whitaker — 803-276-5000 — and someone can walk you through submitting a photo.

“We are proud to partner with Newberry Opera House, a unifying icon in our community, to minister to the needs of our community through this special evening together,” said Erin Whitaker, with Whitaker Funeral Home.

