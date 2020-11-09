Piedmont Tech Student Support Services receives $1.5 million grant

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has been awarded a federal grant totaling $1.5 million over the next five years. The grant comes from a federal program known as TRiO, which provides funding so that colleges can offer extra assistance to students who may face any number of financial, social or physical challenges to their college success. PTC recently was awarded more than $314,000 in TRiO grant money to be renewed every year for five years to assist these very students. The grant is administered through the PTC Student Support Services division.

“Every year, we serve at least 165 eligible students who are working toward a certificate, diploma or associate degree,” said Dr. Philip Cody, director of Student Support Services at PTC. “Interest has been consistently strong. In fact, we are operating at capacity right now but have a waiting list and stay in contact with those students throughout the semester.”

Eligibility for TRiO assistance is available to first-generation college students who also must meet federal lower-income guidelines or have a documented disability. A wide range of disabilities is covered under the program, including chronic medical conditions, learning disabilities, Attention/Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, autism, hearing or vision deficits and mobility, neurological or orthopedic disabilities.

“Each student is assigned a personal academic coach/counselor to support their needs throughout the semester. We also offer an array of events and career readiness workshops,” Cody said. “Research has confirmed that students participating in TRiO are more likely to achieve success in college.”

For more information about TRiO Student Support Services at PTC, visit www.ptc.edu/sss.