NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House and Whitaker Funeral Home are partnering together to conduct a special event.

Hope Illuminates: A Community Service of Remembrence will take place November 15, at 4 p.m. at the Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben Street. A candlelighting service will follow in Memorial Park at 5 p.m.

This event, which will be open to for attendence in person, with proper safety protocols, and online via live steaming, is an opportunity for the community at large to join together to find solace in connection with others. For more information, visit whitakerfuneralhome.com/resources/events.

All are welcome to attend, but due to COVID-19 precautions, access on the day of the event is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.