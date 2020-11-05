NEWBERRY — A Prosperity man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder by the City of Newberry Police Department following a shooting on Winnsboro Road on Oct. 28.

Along with two counts of attempted murder, Tyricke Raequon Praylow, 25, of Prosperity, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a pistol, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the City of Newberry Incident Report, officers located a vehicle on Wilson Road without headlights — upon being pulled over the driver advised that he had been shot. The driver was transported to a hospital in Richland County. Another individual was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to the report, multiple drugs were found inside the vehicle, but it is unknown at this time if there is a connection, according to Chief Roy McClurkin.

A few seconds before this, according to the report, another City of Newberry police officer heard what sounded like a gun shot near their location on Winnsboro Road.

During the course of the investigation, officers heard loud arguing coming from the area of the motel on Winnsboro Road. According to McClurkin, this was determined to be the site of shooting. Praylow was then located at the motel, McClurkin said through the investigation and interviews officers determined Praylow was the shooter.

Praylow was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center, at the time of the writing of this article a bond hearing has not been held.

