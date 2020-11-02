NCSO looking for missing juvenile (Found)

UPDATE FROM THE NCSO: “The missing juvenile off Bush River Road in Newberry was located by the Friendly Fire Chief in Newberry. It appears the juvenile had run away rather than missing. He will be returned to his parents. We thank the first responders and the members of the community that helped in locating this young man.”

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squads are looking for a missing Hispanic juvenile in the area of 4278 Bush River Road Newberry.

The missing person is Javier Alexander Sergio-Dyal, 14 years old, 5’05”, 110 pounds. He has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue/grey polo shirt and a blue sweater. Deputies using bloodhounds and a SLED helicopter are searching a large wooded area near the home.

If anyone has any information or seen him, please call 803-321-2222.