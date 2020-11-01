NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved a second reading of an ordinance that declares surplus and approves the transfer of property (located in Prosperity) owned by the county on Oct. 21.

“This ordinance contemplates conveying to the Town of Prosperity, at no cost or nominal cost, a property that is approximately 0.03 acres (1,400 sq. ft.) in size and which lies partially within the railroad right-of-way,” said County Administrator Wayne Adams. “The location is near the intersection of McNeary and Dewalt streets in Prosperity and is marked by the presence of a very small building owned by Carolyn Bedenbaugh, who has a ground lease with Newberry County.”

Adams added that Bedenbaugh wants to give the building to the Town of Prosperity and deeding the underlying property to the town would unify ownership of the land and the building situated on it.

“This property is of no practical use to Newberry County,” he said.

The second reading was approved after a motion was made by Councilperson Travis Reeder and seconded by Councilperson Harriett Rucker.

In other business, council voted 5-2 to approve a resolution in support of the second amendment rights in Newberry County.

“I cannot vote for this legislation, I don’t think it is right for certain people to bear arms because some people do not know what to do when they are bearing arms. I think it needs to be some type of regulation, some type of gun control,” said Reeder.

The Resolution was approved after Councilperson Kirksey Koon made a motion and Councilperson Scott Cain gave a second. Reeder and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry voted against.

Other business:

– The following employees were recognized for their years of service to Newberry County: Abigayle Cook, Sheriff’s Office – five years; Katherine Folk, Sheriff’s Office – five years; Melinda Long, Auditor’s Office – 10 years; Odell Schumpert, Sheriff’s Office – 25 years; and Garrett Lominack, Sheriff’s Office 25 years.

– Council approved a resolution honoring Mattie Clark Whitaker on her 100th birthday.

– Council went into Executive Session for a discussion on the sale of Tax Parcel Number 398-23 (1.66 acres at the corner of Highway 219 and Hillbrook Lane in Newberry). Adams said two real estate agents, each representing a different client, have recently inquired as to the availability of this parcel. Council took no action in Executive Session.

