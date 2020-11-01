PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Christmas Parade is not taking place this year and will return December 2021, as voted on by Prosperity Town Council on Oct. 20.

According to Town Administrator Karen Livingston, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution and due to the current executive order prohibiting large gatherings

“After lengthy discussion and weighing pros and cons, Prosperity Council unanimously voted to postpone the 2020 Christmas Parade until 2021,” said Mayor Derek Underwood. “Although the parade is canceled, the town will continue with the decorations, the town center Christmas Tree, and welcoming visitors to shop and buy local this holiday season.”

A decision has not been made on the tree lighting ceremony and the Shoppers Walk.

