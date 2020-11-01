Apply for the Newberry Gingerbread Competition 2020

NEWBERRY — Returning this holiday season is the Fourth Annual Gingerbread Competition. Bakers and makers of all ages and from all over are welcome to compete.

Application to compete is due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25. Entries will be dropped off on Thursday, December 3 for judging by three local judges representing the local food, art, and general community. Awards will be given on Saturday, December 5 at an invitation only private event.

There are two categories available for competitors to consider for entry. The Newberry Village is open to all ages, either working in teams or as individuals. It is limited to 10 entries that follow official competition rules. Winners for the Newberry Village will be given as follows; second runner up receiving a ribbon and $200 cash prize, first runner up receiving a ribbon and $300 cash prize, and best in show receiving a ribbon and $500 cash prize. The Kids Village category is open to all children ages 6-16, either working in teams or as individuals. The category is limited to 10 entries that follow the official competition rules. One winner will be selected from the Kids Village and said winner will receive a best Kids Village Entry Ribbon and Gift Certificate to the Newberry Arts Center. Both Kids and Newberry Village entries should use gingerbread in their construction and are required to use only edible materials to create their masterpieces, not including their display base. Details about the rules and free application to compete can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com.

The display can be found in the Newberry Arts Center (NAC) and is available for public viewing December 4-23. Winners will be announced following the private awards event on Saturday, December 5. Links to images of past displays and details on how to enter the competition can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com.

For more information call 803-321-1015 or visit www.newberrychristmas.com. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).