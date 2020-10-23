PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity has canceled Spooktacular in the Square due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Town Administrator Karen Livingston.

Livingston said the town chose to cancel Spooktacular out of an abundance of caution. She said they discussed having a drive-through Spooktacular, but could not figure out how to do that without it being a risk to other drivers.

She said that Wightman United Methodist Church is still doing their Trunk-or-Treat and that could be an alternative for those looking for Halloween activities in Prosperity.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.