Suspect in home invasion still sought

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies and SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) are continuing to look for the suspect in a violent home invasion.

The suspect fled the scene in the home owners vehicle, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle and the suspect were located in Silverstreet, the suspect fled near Green Acres Road and SC 34, per the NCSO. The suspect went into a soy bean field and K-9 units and aviation from SLED lost the track in a wooded area near the Saluda River near the Green Acres section.

The suspect was later identified as Tracy Glenn Parsons, 53, with a last known address in Whitmire, according to the NCSO. He has also lived in Laurens and Anderson Counties. In addition to being wanted by Newberry County, he is wanted by Laurens County and Whitmire.

Sheriff Lee Foster said they cannot guarantee that he is not still in the Silverstreet area. He is known for his abilities in the woods, Foster said, and he has a survivalist mentality. He also has the mentality of the mythical Ernest T. Bass from the Andy Griffith Show, although he in not comical, he is dangerous, said Foster.

Foster added that they cannot guarantee he is gone from the area.

“People in Silverstreet and Chappells should remain cautious and take the keys from their vehicles and lock them. We are continuing our search and are following leads right now,” he said.

Anyone with information or knowledge of this suspect should call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.