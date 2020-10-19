Recognizing past NCSD achievements

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Newberry County School District Board of Trustees has held off on recognizing students and teachers with special recognitions.

“We have not done special recognitions in a while and we have decided it is very important to continue to recognize the outstanding efforts of our students and staff members,” said Dr. Carson Ware, Chief Human Resources Officer for the District. “We are beginning that recognition again and are going back to honor those students and employees who were to be recognized at the March meeting. These certificates are being sent to the schools for distribution.”

All Three Newberry County School District high schools participated in the Beta Club convention in Myrtle Beach in February. Ware said students participated in various competitions and the following were the winners:

Mid-Carolina High School

• Ashlyn Kinard – First place in Visual Arts, Division I (Recyclable Art).

• Bailey Gause – First place in Visual Arts, Division II (Painting).

• Tyler Shackelford – First place in Speech, Division I.

• Emma Grace Connelly – First place in Speech, Division II.

• Rachel Redd – Second place in Drawing, Division I.

• Terra Easterlin – Second place in Drawing, Division II.

Group events included second place in 3D Design – Kendellin Haltiwanger, Ella Morales, and Elijah Covington; third place in Service Learning Showcase – Emma Wicker, Ashlyn Kinard, Sarah Bryant, Emily Davis, Erica Davis, and Josie Blanchard; second place in Quiz Bowl – Harrison Scott, Christopher Scott, Jeremy Hollowell, Terra Easterlin.

MCHS also received the Gold Key Award for having a more than a 10 percent increase in convention attendance.

“Mid-Carolina High School Beta Club sponsors were Taci Allen, Phyllis Chebbi, Kindred Durant, Nicole Frick, Tabitha Harmon, Lavenia Alexander and Tiffani Lyles,” Ware said.

Newberry High School

• Ethan Hawkins – First place in the Language Arts 12th Grade Academic Test.

• Azucena Mejía Santiago- Second place in On-Site Painting Division II.

• Kaley Laprise – Third place in Recyclable Art Division I.

• Azucena Mejia Santiago and Denise Cobon-Recinos – Third place in 2D Design.

NHS received a first place group award in Robotics: Sydney Glasgow, Mohamed Hassan, Shevante Powell and Kevus Tribble.

“Newberry High School Beta sponsors and chaperones were Allison Hall, Taylor Harmon, Leslie McDuffie, Hal Mooneyham, Hannah Rowe, Deidre Appleby, Brian Redd, Benjamin Washington,” Ware said.

Whitmire High School

• Grayson Brock – First place in Division II Black and White Photography.

• Olivia Martin – Third place in Ninth Grade Math Academic Testing.

WHS received a first place group award in the Portfolio Competition – Grayson Brock, Amelia Bruyere, Ashley Felker, Barrett Martin, Olivia Martin, Mikhail Moss-Jenkins, Alexus Sanders, and Hanna Wagner.

Whitmire has won seven state awards in this category since it began competing in 2008.

“Also from Whitmire High School, Mrs. Laverne Brock received recognition at the Senior Beta Club Convention in Myrtle Beach for having served as the lead sponsor for the Whitmire Senior Beta Club for 30 years. Her dedication to Whitmire Community School students and the Beta Club has helped Whitmire to place in several competitions over the years,” Ware said.

The following are other recognitions that were to be presented in March 2020:

Darian Bookman, a junior from MCHS, was named to the AAA Boys South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team. Coach Chad Cary, from Newberry High School, was selected to be the head coach for the North Team at the North-South All-Star Game, played in Rock Hill.

Mid-Carolina Middle School had state winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The group, led by Project Lead the Way teacher Cecilia Kelly, proposed a plan to address the problem of children and infants dying from hyperthermia, when left unattended in locked vehicles. The team’s solution was a sensor-alarm system that monitors CO2 levels and temperature and sets off high intensity LEDs.

“The team won $15,000 toward technology and classroom materials for their design. Team members include Jack Gantt, Gage Gilliam, Rae Livingston, and Zoe Reid,” Ware said.

Also from MCMS, Amber Moore placed second in the S.C. Career Development Association poetry contest. Her poem was judged on how she celebrated and inspired career development with a positive tone while emphasizing the national theme, “My Future Career: Imagine the Possibilities.”

Mid-Carolina Middle School was also re-designated as a Schools to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. MCMS received their initial designation in 2017 and applied for re-designation.

“During this time, the teachers and administrators had to demonstrate that they are continuing to meet the National Forum’s rigorous criteria of academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organization with supportive structure,” Ware said.

Tricia Ulch, school nurse coordinator, was selected as the Dee Dee Chewning School Nurse Administrator of the Year.

“This award is presented annually by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Education to publicly recognize a registered nurse functioning in a school nurse administrator role who excels at administering and coordinating quality school nursing and school health programs. The award is presented each year at the Annual School Nurse Conference,” Ware said.