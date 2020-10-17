Sheriff gives update on NCSO staffing

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster updated Newberry County Council on Oct. 7 on where the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office stands as far as staffing deputies.

“About a year ago we had a pretty serious situation going on with law enforcement in the county, particularly with the Sheriff’s Office,” Foster said.

Foster said the problem of poaching became costly and dangerous to Newberry County tax payers, and he was not talking about wild game or hunting.

“I’m talking about poaching law enforcement officers — law enforcement officers are a rich commodity right now,” he said. “Last year at this time, we were losing deputies at an unprecedented rate. We were training them and giving them valuable experience at the tax payers’ expense. Other agencies would come in and recruit them away using incentive packages and better pay. It is really easy for them to do in this environment, we lost deputies to Lexington County, the City of Irmo, the Criminal Justice Academy, State Transport Police, the Attorney General’s Office and even the City of Newberry.”

Foster added that the deputies they lost were seasoned veterans and in many cases had extensive advanced training — paid with Newberry County tax dollars.

“These were people we counted on, they were poached away from us,” he said. “The disadvantage of Newberry County, we had to find new deputies to replace them and we did not pay enough or have an incentive package enough to attract certified officers from other agencies.”

Foster said they had to hire individuals with no experience or certification or license. The Sheriff’s Office also had trouble attracting non-licensed police officers, because of the industries in Newberry County paying more, Foster said. “Also, having to fight the perception going around during the social unrest in many of our nations cities about law enforcement,” he said.

Foster went on to explain the process of hiring and training, he said time was not on their side. He said when you hire a recruit that has no training and experience to become a law enforcement officer, getting them ready to protect the residents is a long and drawn out process.

“Pre-employment routine is educational testing, psychological testing, physical agility testing and a very deep background investigation — that takes several weeks,” he said. “Once a perspective officer is cleared for hire they must be employed by a public body before you can start the next phase of the training — which is getting the certification and license. During that time, it took up to 10 months to get someone into the academy (South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy). The academy has changed the way they have recruit training, faster now, but at that time it took 10 months.”

Foster reiterated that they had to hire the individual before they could go to the academy. While they waited to go to the academy they couldn’t perform any law enforcement duties. Once a recruit got into the academy they would have 12 weeks of in-house training. Following that, they were required to spend up to 10 weeks in field training with a field training officer, being observed and ensuring they were capable to become a full time deputy.

“(We) needed well over a year to replace an experienced officer with a newly trained one,” Foster said. “Then we lose them to higher paid agencies as soon as they get a year or so of service or get advanced certification, those agencies come looking.”

Beginning last October, Foster said the problem became severe — so much so that the Sheriff’s Office senior staff came to the Public Safety and Courts Committee and vented their frustration.

The council members on the committee — Harriett Rucker, Kirksey Koon, Johnny Mack Scurry — dug into the problem themselves, he said, and not just taking what he said.

“They began working on a solution. They put my staff and the (Newberry County) administration staff through the paces — insisting on detailed answers, and demanded detailed solutions,” Foster said. “They took time to speak to some of the officers to get some of their feelings about what was going on and why we were in the situation.”

The plan the committee came up with, according to Foster, raised the salaries up and down the line. Foster then stressed that these salaries increases were for the “boots on the ground deputies” not for his senior staff or himself.

“It raised pay for our officers, up to where we met the regional minimum ($35,000 according to Foster) and exceeded that. We were now competitive or better than a lot of the agencies in the area,” he said.

At the time the Sheriff’s Office presented their case, they were down nine deputies, according to Foster, that equaled two shifts of officers.

“Today, we are essentially fully staffed in the law enforcement division. Morale is extremely high, pay is competitive with larger agencies that were robbing us, and even with the smaller agencies robbing us,” he said. “The plan the committee came up with, with full council approval, made Newberry County a much safer place and one where law enforcement officers want to work and one where they are better protected.”

Foster said they have now solved the poaching problem, and joked that they in fact were kind of doing the poaching now.

“Since the pay plan has gone into effect, we are able to hire certified officers to replace them — three officers that left us for higher pay have come home,” he said. “Our officers are happy, not leaving the agency like they did. Only people that have left in the last several months are those who reached retirement age.”

Foster added that the last person they lost to another agency was before the pay plan went through.

“We have one opening due to the retirement of one of our deputies that worked at the court house. That position is in the process of being filled right now and she retired after a good long career,” he said.

Foster thanked County Council on behalf of the NCSO and his deputies.

“We know it was not an easy thing to do, but sometimes the right thing to do is not the easy thing to do,” he said. “We appreciate Dr. Harriet Rucker, Kirksey Koon and Johnny Mack Scurry for initiating it, and appreciate all other members of council that got behind the program. Also, we appreciate Mr. Adams and his staff who did a remarkable job in finding ways we could do this and not increase the burden on the tax payer.”

Rucker said that he plan is to continue this and keep the salaries updated.

“We appreciate everything the Sheriff’s Office is doing and thank you,” she said.

Koon added that Scurry and himself worked alongside the sheriff in law enforcement before they retired.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for continuing to do what we started years ago,” he said.

This plan was presented in October/November of 2019 and began mid-year, the plan was placed in the budget funded fully without tax increase in Fiscal Year 2020-21, according to Foster. Under the new plan, a certified deputy with one year experience went to $41,000.

