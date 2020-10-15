NEWBERRY — In recognition of National Newspaper Week (Oct. 4-10) Mayor Foster Senn signed a proclamation saluting The Newberry Observer and proclaiming Oct. 4-10 as National Newspaper Week.

The proclamation reads as follows:

“WHEREAS, the presence of local newspapers is a hallmark of a free and democratic society, and newspapers help American citizens learn vital information about their communities and local government,

“WHEREAS, local newspapers play an important role in raising the quality of life and keep communities informed on news, local government, schools, sports, elections, celebrations and milestones in citizen’s lives,

“WHEREAS, without journalists many stories on the global, national and local level would go untold,

“WHEREAS, the Newberry Observer was founded in 1883 and over 137 years has kept Newberry County informed and connected, and continues to publish a quality newspaper each week,

“WHEREAS, the 2020 National Newspaper Week is the 80th annual celebration with a theme this year of “America/Canada Needs Journalists” and is recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by the Newspaper Association Managers,

“NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that I, Foster Senn, Mayor of the City of Newberry, do hereby proclaim the week of October 4 through 10 as National Newspaper Week and encourage all citizens to join in expressing our appreciation for local newspapers and the role they play in our society and locally.

“DONE on this 8th day of October, 2020.”

“Newspapers, especially small, local papers, sometimes fail to realize our own value to the community. I was pleased that Mayor Senn took the time to recognize The Newberry Observer for what we do for the Newberry area” said Andy Husk, publisher of The Newberry Observer.