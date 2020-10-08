Moe Brown stopped by The Newberry Observer on Monday during a visit to the City of Newberry on the Get Out The Vote tour.

NEWBERRY — Moe Brown, Democrat candidate for South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District, stopped by Newberry on the Get Out The Vote tour — launched by the S.C. Democratic Party.

Following his visit to Miller Chapel AME Church, Brown stopped by The Newberry Observer. During his visit, Brown answered questions ranging from COVID-19 stimulus, Opportunity Zones, broadband and the Untied States Postal Service.

COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

In regard to a new COVID-19 stimulus bill, Brown said he thinks a new one should have “passed yesterday.”

“I love the efforts the Democrats are making right now, part of negotiation is getting to a position you are helping the most amount of Americans as possible,” he said. “I believe the Democrats have been putting a good foot forward to handle exactly that.”

Brown said that overall the fact that another stimulus package has not passed yet is a failure of leadership and everyone is responsible for that.

“I think that it is more on the Republicans than the Democrats at this moment,” he said.

Brown said the focus definitely has to be on small businesses, essential workers and ensuring they have the safety net they need.

“What I call a dereliction of duty from the top part of our government, not actually doing what we need to do to keep this virus handled,” he said.

Brown said his focus will be on those that do not have safety nets. He gave the example of making sure small businesses don’t close for good.

“We have record-breaking numbers of them (small businesses) closing, over 100,000 plus in the country — South Carolina is a part of that trend,” he said. “So how are we going to make sure the spine of our economy— which are small businesses — stay afloat? We got to be creative in the way we do that.”

He went on to describe ways to mitigate economic damages from COVID-19.

“We can do that through the response in health care, retrofitting areas that are meant to social gather, but we know we are still going to have to use them for a way to social distance until we get a vaccine in place to be distributed. Those are the things we can put people to work right now,” Brown said. “Infrastructure projects, we see the issue we have with broadband throughout the whole country. How can we take that money and put into infrastructure and passing out contracts to small businesses that could provide these services as well to keep everybody afloat.”

Brown said this is the thoughtfulness he is trying to bring to Congress. Being able to look at issues and and say, “where are the solutions?”

“Take off the glasses, whether that is Republican, Democrat, Independent, Christian, Muslim, Atheist, all those determinative factors and really get to the actual issue and find solutions for it,” he said. “I’ll work with anyone to make sure that happens.”

Opportunity Zones

According to scopportunityzone.com, Opportunity Zones are a federal program created by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to encourage economic development and job creation in low-income urban and rural communities. The program provides federal tax reductions for taxpayers who invest unrealized capital gains into specialized Opportunity Funds. The zones themselves are comprised of low-income community census tracts designated by governors in every state. There are 135 eligible Opportunity Zones in South Carolina.

“I think we’ve got to be more clear on the Opportunity Zones, working in economic development, the language around the Opportunity Zones is still difficult. I’ve watched professionals struggle with being able to articulate it in a way the average person will be able to understand,” Brown said. “For the most part, most of the value goes to the people who have capital gains and then being able to park that money to these Opportunity Zones.”

Brown said he thinks they should be more strict about what that investment looks like and in addition to that, what requirements come along with that.

“A percentage of that has to go toward affordable housing for instance, to be able to get that tax benefit from the Opportunity Zone,” he said. “I think we need more clarity around how that investment is going to the average person so they can make the decision around how they can utilize them. I would love to help with that.”

Brown added that with small business as a whole, we need to look and see how how do we get more people in trades that will support the infrastructure we have, health care issues that we have and the gaps that need to be closed.

“All those things on the educational side that we can start training our kids at very young age to take them in a direction that will help them in the trades as well. We can connect these dots together and we cannot look at them as silo issues. I think the more we do that the better the solution is going to be as a collective,” Brown said.

Broadband

Brown also addressed broadband issues around the nation.

“Supporting Jim Clyburn’s bill right now, the Broadband Act, that he is trying to push through Congress. Provide the funding for these companies to get the broadband to locations it is not going out. Not just having broadband there, having broadband that works at the speed that doesn’t cause just as much frustration as not having it,” Brown said. “If you have a kid that is learning and it is buffering, not coming in clear, takes 15 to 20 minutes to get connected, you are losing the attention span of that child, which is losing a valuable opportunity to continue to educate.”

Brown said to do this, he would look at the language (of the bills) to make sure the bills not only say areas will get broadband, but providing broadband in a way that is effective.

Post Office

“(The) post office is one of the cornerstones of this country, just as much as voting and our principals that we established. We must keep the post office moving forward. Again, we got to look at the challenge we have, budgetary, looking at everything it competes against — we’ve got to understand that. But, for us having the ability from a government standpoint to have mail going out throughout this whole country, I think it is vital for us to continue that as a government function,” Brown said.

He stated his full support for the post office and said he would support additional funding through Congress.

Brown ended by saying if you want to see change in Congress, you’ve got to change the Congressperson. He said he will work with both sides and represent the Fifth District as a whole.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.