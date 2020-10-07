NEWBERRY — The city of Newberry Utilities Department is celebrating Public Power Week, Oct. 4-10, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“We’ve certainly seen our share of challenges this year,” said Utility Director Tim Baker. “We continue to pull together with a common goal: keeping the City of Newberry powered. We’ve proven that, despite the challenges, we power on.”

Baker said the City of Newberry takes pride in serving friends and neighbors with some of their most essential needs.

“We are proud to have served the City of Newberry for over 120 years,” Baker said.

While gathering in person has remained difficult this year, the City of Newberry Utilities Department invites community members to participate in a variety of Public Power Week activities through their social media channels (City of Newberry Public Utilities on Facebook and Newberry Utilities on Twitter). These will include updates in energy saving techniques, updates on Public Power Week, and how public utilities benefit the community as a whole and more.

The City of Newberry Utilities Department currently has 47 employees. The electric system maintains two delivery points, has a peak system load of 43.9 megawatts and maintains 280-line miles. It serves approximately 4,600 residential customers and 400 commercial and industrial customers. The water system has a capacity of 8.1 MGD and serves approximately 4,200 residential customers, 800 commercial and industrial customers and two wholesale customers through roughly 127 main line miles. The sewer system has a capacity of 5.0 MGD and serves approximately 3,600 residential customers and 600 commercial and industrial customers through roughly 124 main line miles.