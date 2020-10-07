NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash that took place Oct. 5 on U.S. 76.

According to Corporal Matt Southern, with the SCHP, the wreck took place at 10:15 p.m. Monday and involved one vehicle.

The driver, the sole occupant, was travelling west on U.S. 76 in a 1991 Ford pickup truck. The driver ran off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, a fence and several trees, according to Southern.

Southern said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and became entrapped in the vehicle. He further stated that the driver sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Jacob Cordell Adams, 38, of Newberry, as the decedent in the wreck. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed this week.

This incident remains under the investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

