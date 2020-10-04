Volunteers sort through donations in preparation to give food to members of the community.

Lillie Bates helps rally the volunteers prior to the arrival of the Mobile Food Pantry from Harvest Food Bank on Sept. 16.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Living Hope Food Bank (Daily Bread) and the Living Hope Mobile Pantry have been partnering with the Harvest Hope Food Bank (USDA and Feeding America) to complete the mission of, “serving the needs of the community and its people.”

On Sept. 16, the Mobile Pantry was stationed at the Oakland Community Center, 980 1st Street, where they served approximately 351 individuals (156 households), according to John Glasgow, executive director of the Living Hope Foundation. Each year, the Mobile Pantry serves approximately 14,000 individuals.

Harvest Hope sends a mobile truck to Newberry once a month and there is normally around 10,000 pounds of food that they send each distribution. According to Living Hope Board Chair Dr. John Lesaine, the next mobile food truck should arrive mid-October, but an exact date has not been set at this time.

Donations to the food bank are received by various sources, according to Glasgow, their monthly averages are Walmart – 5,000 lbs; BI-LO – 3,000 lbs; Food Lion – 2,500 lbs.; Little Caesar- 2,500 lbs.; and Harvest Hope Food Bank – 2,000 lbs. Special donations: Kraft Foods employees – 5,000 lbs; and other individual donations which vary over time.

Currently, the food bank could use donations of canned goods (like beans and peas), soups, shelf-stable milk, vegetables, fruits, pasta, dried beans/peas, corn meal, sugar, grits, flour, cooking oils and any other nonperishable item.

The local food bank operates every Thursday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the New Enoree Baptist Church (190 Dove Drive)

Lesaine said along with donations, they are always looking for volunteers to help.

“We can use manpower at the food bank, we are always looking for volunteers to help us. People can also donate food or money. We are grateful for whatever people can bless us with,” he said.

To donate, call Glasgow at 803-924-4104, you can also contact Glasgow to find out the next Mobile Pantry delivery. Lesaine said they also post when the truck will arrive on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LivingHopeNewberry.

Board Members of the Living Hope Foundation: Pastor/Advisor, Rinzee Stansberry, Executive John Glasgow, Board Chair Dr. John Lesaine, Secretary Dr. Peggy Barnes-Winder, Lemont Glasgow, Larry Kinard, Harry Werts, Liz Rivera, Andy Husk, Lillie Bates, Myrtle Strother, and Leroy Miller.

