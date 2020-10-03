Cruise-In held at Advance Auto Parts

Zeb Reid’s 1955 Nomad “Z-Nomad.” Courtesy photo Ford Fairlane with a 427. Courtesy photo Ed Keschinger’s Crown Victoria. Courtesy photo Arnett’s Ford truck. Courtesy photo Kaye Bedenbaugh helps park the GTO. Courtesy photo Ackerman’s 1969 Ford Mustang Mach I. Courtesy photo Gary Johnson’s new toy. Courtesy photo Pontiac Fiero GT. Courtesy photo Josh Cumalander’s truck. Courtesy photo Lew Lapine’s Olds 442. Courtesy photo Craig Walters’ Riviera. Courtesy photo The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group held their final Cruise-In of the season at Advance Auto Parts on Sept. 26. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group held their final Cruise-In of the season at Advance Auto Parts on Sept. 26 with a 1980s theme.

“Special thank you to Lee Driggers, store manager, and employees for hosting the Saturday’s 5-7 p.m. Cruise-In. There were a total of 84 classic cars and trucks in attendance of all kind of makes and models. I was very happy to see old friends and see new faces and vehicles. (It’s) always a lot of fun when our group gets together. Great vehicles, people and music,” said Zeb Reid, president of the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group. “This has been a difficult year for classic car and truck enthusiasts. Our next Cruise-In will be at Livingston’s Service Center (Main Street location) on February 27, 2021.”

The following is the schedule for the 2021 Cruse-Ins:

• February 27, 2021, (12-2 p.m.) at Livingston’s Service Center, Main Street, Newberry.

• May 29, 2021, (12-2 p.m.) at Little Mountain Antiques.

• June 19, 2021, (5-7 p.m.) at Sonic Drive-In (1970s Themed).

• Sept. 18, 2021, (5-7 p.m.) at Advance Auto Parts.

• Oct. 2, 2021, (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) at Newberry Oktoberfest.