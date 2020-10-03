Cruise-In held at Advance Auto Parts

Staff Report
Robert Martin and his Impala. Courtesy photo

<p>Zeb Reid’s 1955 Nomad “Z-Nomad.”</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Ford Fairlane with a 427.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Ed Keschinger’s Crown Victoria.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Arnett’s Ford truck.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Kaye Bedenbaugh helps park the GTO.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Ackerman’s 1969 Ford Mustang Mach I.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Gary Johnson’s new toy.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Pontiac Fiero GT.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Josh Cumalander’s truck.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Lew Lapine’s Olds 442.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Craig Walters’ Riviera.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group held their final Cruise-In of the season at Advance Auto Parts on Sept. 26.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

NEWBERRY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group held their final Cruise-In of the season at Advance Auto Parts on Sept. 26 with a 1980s theme.

“Special thank you to Lee Driggers, store manager, and employees for hosting the Saturday’s 5-7 p.m. Cruise-In. There were a total of 84 classic cars and trucks in attendance of all kind of makes and models. I was very happy to see old friends and see new faces and vehicles. (It’s) always a lot of fun when our group gets together. Great vehicles, people and music,” said Zeb Reid, president of the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group. “This has been a difficult year for classic car and truck enthusiasts. Our next Cruise-In will be at Livingston’s Service Center (Main Street location) on February 27, 2021.”

The following is the schedule for the 2021 Cruse-Ins:

• February 27, 2021, (12-2 p.m.) at Livingston’s Service Center, Main Street, Newberry.

• May 29, 2021, (12-2 p.m.) at Little Mountain Antiques.

• June 19, 2021, (5-7 p.m.) at Sonic Drive-In (1970s Themed).

• Sept. 18, 2021, (5-7 p.m.) at Advance Auto Parts.

• Oct. 2, 2021, (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) at Newberry Oktoberfest.

