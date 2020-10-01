Policy to assist recruiting grocers

Councilmembers Henry Livingston, Harriett Rucker and Travis Reeder have sponsored a policy that will incentivize grocers to come to Newberry County. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council is working to address one of the major issues facing the county, grocery stores — specifically the lack thereof.

The Newberry County Council Economic Committee moved to send the Qualified Grocery Store Investment Incentives policy for review by full council in October.

This policy, upon approval, sponsored by councilmembers Harriett Rucker, Henry Livingston and Travis Reeder, will give property tax incentives to grocery stores that locate within Newberry County.

“In recent years, we have been very successful at using property tax credits to attract industry. That industrial growth has, in turn, spurred some commercial growth that we did not have before,” said Rucker. “Where we still lag behind is in our ability to provide our citizens with adequate grocery shopping. Long checkout lines and insufficiently stocked shelves are quality of life issues. Grocery shopping is something that virtually everyone must do, and we have all suffered through these frustrations for some time now.”

Rucker mentioned that in the past, they have applied property tax credits to non-industrial projects that were of importance to the county. This included the creation of Oakland Mill Apartments and the sale of J.F. Hawkins/Springfield Place (long-term care facilities previously owned by the county).

“These property tax credits generally entice industry and other large projects, and we cannot practically use them for every aspect of the economy. However, we have an acute service delivery challenge that the private sector has not been able to solve on its own — insufficient full-service grocery store shopping — and it is a service delivery problem with widespread negative impact.”

This incentive, once approved by full council, will qualify to only full-service grocery stores. New, existing, and vacant stores qualify, provided they meet thresholds for new expenditures ($1 million minimum) and floor space size (10,000 square foot minimum).

County Administrator Wayne Adams said they made the floor space size of 10,000 square feet so smaller-format grocery stores like Aldi could qualify.

Per the policy, property tax incentives/credits include: Percentage credit is applied against total property tax liability as an investment incentive; basic credit is a 20-year, 60 percent reduction of property taxes — $1 million minimum expenditure; expenditure thresholds of $2.5 million and $4 million qualify for 100 percent credit for the first three to five years, respectively (60 percent credit thereafter); for approved projects, existing investment an added value both qualify.

“With this initiative, we can use incentives in state law that are typically reserved only for big industry to benefit average citizens in a way that affects them, day-in and day-out. We have made this tool work for us many times before. We have been very successful at using it. It is time to use the same incentives that benefit big industry to improve the lives of our citizens in a meaningful way,” Rucker said.

The county and its municipalities have the absolute right to reject any applications they find insufficiently beneficial or incomplete.

“This will be a tool that will be there for us, and not a tool that we will necessarily use. Once we have the proposal of that particular store, we can either approve it or not approve it. It is not something that is just rubber stamped, the county still has the ability to decide if it is in the best interest of our county and citizens,” Livingston said.

This policy notes that a project that would directly result in an abandoned facility (empty boxes) do not qualify. In other words, if a grocer would relocate, but leave an empty storefront they would not qualify for the benefit. Also, non-grocer components of retail shopping center do not qualify.

The policy also says that if the project is closed to the public for longer than six months, it would lose the credit.

“The most common complaint I hear from our citizens is the inadequacy of our grocery shopping options. Harriett Rucker, Buddy Livingston and I have developed a plan to solve this problem. It is a plan that builds on County Council’s successes in industrial development in an area where Newberry County has developed a statewide reputation for excellence,” said Reeder. “We can use property tax credits to attract more grocery shopping options for our citizens. Bamberg County was successful at doing this in 2019. We have used property tax credits for valuable economic development projects other than industry in the past. It is a tool that is legally available to us, and we should use it in this instance to solve an everyday problem that affects practically everyone in Newberry County.”

Reeder noted that this policy has been through intense legal scrutiny by the county’s economic development attorneys — the same economic development attorneys who helped Bamberg County attract a grocery store.

Livingston added that he believes this policy will breed competition.

“You see people complaining about the amount of shopping we have for groceries, you go into some grocery stores and they have 24 or 25 lanes and only two of them are open or self check-out. I think competition would breed a better environment,” he said. “As far as full shelves, I understand that, to a certain extent, that is because of COVID.”

Livingston also said while they “planted the seed” Adams did the leg work.

“He has done a phenomenal job of meeting with the attorneys to make sure we stay in the legal parameters,” he said.

If this resolution is approved by council in October, this incentive policy would include the entirety of Newberry County, including all municipalities.

