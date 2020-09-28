Arrests made in weekend homicide

O. Johnson Abrams

NEWBERRY — Four have been arrested and charged in a homicide that took place over the weekend on Holloway Street in Newberry.

The following suspects have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature: Terrance Christopher Dukquan Abrams, 22, of Upper Lane in Newberry; Kiddiocus Dajohn Johnson, 29, of Beisel Road in Newberry; Oshavius Markeis Johnson, 17, also of Beisel Road; and a 16-year-old juvenile.

While juveniles cannot normally be identified, Oshavius Johnson is being charged as an adult, Police Chief Roy McClurkin said.

Officers with the Newberry Police Department were dispatched to Holloway Street in the City of Newberry Saturday night in reference to gunshots and a person who sustained a gunshot wound.

Once on scene, officers located Carolyn Dawkins Sims, 72, at 2341 Holloway Street, who told officers that two vehicles — a car and a truck — were shooting and she was struck as she was getting out of her vehicle.

Sims was identified by Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece earlier today.

Sims was transported to Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center. While in route, she went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the trauma center a short time later.

Working through the night Saturday and into Sunday morning, investigators with the Newberry Police Department collected evidence and followed up on tips, leading to the arrests.

“This is a tragedy and our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” McClurkin said. “The Newberry Police Department will continue to make preventing gun violence a top priority and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

McClurkin thanked his team at the police department for their dedication and hard work that led to the arrests of the suspects.

“We will be working with the Eighth Circuit Solicitors Office to prosecute the individuals already charged in this case,” he said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate additional individuals to be charged in this case.”