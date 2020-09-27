Kinard announces run for City Council, District Three

NEWBERRY — Newberry County School District educator and Newberry County Branch of the NAACP President Carlton Kinard has announced he is seeking election for the Newberry City Council, District Three seat.

Kinard is a lifelong resident of the City of Newberry, particularly in District Three. Kinard is a product of the Newberry County School District. He is a 2011 graduate of Newberry High School where he graduated with academic honors and with an advanced diploma with completion certification from Newberry County Career Center in the C.A.D.D. (Computer Design/Architecture) program. Kinard is a 2016 Newberry College graduate where he majored in music education. He was also a part of the educational program: Call Me MISTER. This is a program that promotes young African-American males becoming effective role models/educators into K-12 public schools.

Kinard was an active student on the Newberry College campus. He served as the SGA president of the student body. During his tenure as president, Kinard served as a student representative on the Newberry College Board of Trustees. Also, Kinard served on the It’s On US Collegiate Taskforce, under President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, to prevent sexual assault on college campuses. Kinard is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Kinard also served as the South Carolina Music Educators Association Collegiate president during this time. During the summer months of Kinard’s Collegiate tenure, he served as a White House intern under President Barack Obama’s Administration and as a United States House of Representatives intern under South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson and U.S. House Majority Whip Congressman Jim Clyburn. Lastly, Kinard also participated in The Call Me MISTER Summer Institute at Clemson University where he was a recipient of the Call Me MISTER Distinguished Service Award. Before graduating from Newberry College, Kinard received a proclamation from the City of Newberry Mayor Foster Senn in recognition of his campus involvement, dedication, and commitment to his hometown of Newberry.

Kinard is an active member of The New Enoree Baptist Church. He serves as a trustee where he has overseen recent renovations of the church’s sanctuary. Kinard is also an active member of the music ministry where he ministers his talents on the trumpet. Kinard has served as the youth president of the New Enoree Congress of Christian Education for nine years within the New Enoree Baptist Church Association, which consist of 22 Baptist churches. Kinard is also an academic scholarship recipient of the Sligh-Gaulden Scholarship Foundation.

Kinard has been with the Newberry County School District for four years as the parenting coordinator at Newberry Elementary School. During his time at Newberry Elementary, Kinard has strengthened the school’s relationship with parents, students, and families by implementing community partnerships, initiatives, and programs to ensure academic success. He played an integral role as the site advisor for the F.A.S.T. program (Families and Schools Together) which is a parent engagement program that supports family bonding, which is necessary for children to thrive. By applying research and evidence-based family therapy practices, the program promotes the full potential of every participating Newberry Elementary student. Kinard played an integral role in creating diversity and inclusion recognitions and programs such as the Black History Living Wax Museum. This presented an opportunity for students to host a biographical and interactive living wax museum honoring African-Americans from the past and present. Also, Kinard was the coordinator in implementing the school’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, which honors and recognizes the impacts and heritage of the Hispanic culture and student population at Newberry Elementary. Finally, Kinard played an integral role with the establishment of the Call Me MISTER Junior Mister Male Mentor Program.

Kinard was raised with core family values that he continues to cherish today. He was always taught to treat everyone with dignity and respect including folks who may disagree with you. Kinard comes from a family of entrepreneurship. His father, Larry Kinard, is a well-respected independent insurance analyst. His mother, Brenda Kinard, is a well-respected cosmetologist in downtown Newberry. Both have been in their professions for over 30 years.

Kinard is an active member of the community. He serves on many boards across South Carolina and Newberry County. He serves on the Newberry Downtown Development Association, where he has played an integral role with the Kauffman FastTrac program; a program that is designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the business skills and insights, tools, resources, and peer networks necessary to start and grow a successful business. Through this community sponsored program, many local businesses such as Genesis Hub, Bike Baby LLC, Laila’s Wonderfully Made Goods, and Joy Ride LLC, have been successful in starting and developing their business and landing in a location on Main Street in downtown Newberry. Kinard is an active member of the Newberry Rotary Club. He is also a 2017 graduate of the James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship. Kinard is a board member and second vice chair of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Newberry Young Professionals. He was one of the inaugural Four Under Forty awardees from the Newberry Young Professionals in 2019, and took part in the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Newberry Class in 2018-19. Kinard is also a board member of the Newberry County Family YMCA and served as a co-chair of the Capital Campaign for the YMCA.

Currently, Kinard serves as the president of the Newberry County Branch of NAACP. As president, Kinard has established the Freedom Fund Banquet. Which raises funds to help support the local organization and offers an academic scholarship to Newberry County high school seniors. Kinard is completing his tenure with the City of Newberry’s Complete Count Committee efforts for the U.S. Census response rate. Kinard serves on the Newberry County Live Healthy Steering Committee, which focuses on collecting data from Newberry County citizens to help develop and improve the overall health of Newberry County. Lastly, Kinard serves as an alumni representative on the Newberry College Presidential Task Force on Diversity and Inclusivity. The task force is designed to bring together campus leaders and alumni to ensure that equity and inclusivity remains a key focus for Newberry College.