Caldwell announces run for City Council, District Three

NEWBERRY — Retired educator Patricia “Pat” H. Caldwell has announced she is seeking election for the Newberry City Council, District Three seat.

Caldwell received her B.S. degree from Allen University, and her M.Ed., South Carolina State University, as well as 30 hours above her master’s degree, at The University of South Carolina. She is currently the CEO of J.E. Caldwell Properties.

Her past professional career includes, physical education instructor at Sims High School (Union), physical education and science instructor at Foster’s Grove High School (Chesnee), physical education and science instructor at Fairfield Training School (Winnsboro), physical education instructor/coach/assistant principal at Chapin High School (Chapin), substitute teacher (Newberry County School District), and executive director at Newberry County First Steps.

Her professional affiliations include, S.C. Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (past president), American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, S.C. Education Association, National Education Association, and S.C. Athletic Coaches Association.

Career honors for Caldwell include, four-time Region Volleyball Coach of the Year, nominee for National High School Coach of the Year, four-time Region Volleyball Coach of the Year, Volleyball All-Star Coach, North-South All Star Game, six-time Region Coach of the Year in Track and Field and coached State Champions in nine events, coached five state champions in gymnastics and named International Who’s Who Award for Fraternities and Sororities, 1984.

Caldwell was appointed to Taylor Dodson Award Committee, 1995-97; served as chair for the Applied Strategic Planning Team, 1993-94; member of Human Resource Council. She also served as chair of the Pathfinder Awards Committee, 1996-98; received 1992 Pathfinder Award and Ethnic Minority Service Award K-12; member State/District/Alliance Human Relations and Recognition Awards Committee.

Other leadership positions and honors include: served as Chair of District GWS Council and on State Convention Panel Program in 1981; NASPE Member and Coaches Council; received Jump Rope for Heart Coordinator’s Award 1992; named Teacher of Year, 1978-79 at Chapin High School and was a member of Advisory Committee, 1983-86; Coaches Association of Women’s Sports, elected president in 1984, named Public Relations chair 1992; South Carolina Curriculum Congress Member 1992-94; as high school volleyball and track coach, she received several state and regional awards, including South Carolina’s Volleyball Coach of the year 1984; Woman of Distinction for Girl Scout Council of the Congaree Area, Inc., 2003: inducted into Allen University Hall of Fame, One Thousand Plus Club, 2014: inducted into the Chapin High School Athletics Hall of Fame, 2014; Special Peoples Award, Newberry Council on Aging, 2018; Community Legacy Award, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, 2019; Chapter Member of the Year, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Beta Omega Chapter, 2019; Building Thriving Communities Foundation, president, 2020.

Caldwell has served on the State Department of Education Steering Committee to revise the state’s P.E. curriculum guide, 1978; served on the committee to revise Lexington-Richland District Five Physical Education Curriculum; was appointed by South Carolina Superintendent of Education to chair Health and Physical Curriculum Team for Educational Excellence and help write the curriculum for the state 1976; she wrote Curriculum Guidelines for Chapin High School Physical Education Department 1972; published an article in Women’s Coaches Clinic Magazine, 1977; copyrighted and published Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Beta Omega Chapter History Book 2013.

Caldwell has numerous board memberships and organizations, including: Newberry County Cultural Arts Council (former); Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation (former), Newberry County School Supply Committee (current), Newberry County Family YMCA (former); Free Medical Clinic of Newberry (former, and board chair); Newberry County First Steps Director’s Association (former); Newberry County Board of Commissioners, Newberry Housing Authority (current); The Newberry Opera House Guild Board of Directors (former); The Newberry Opera House Guild (current); Penny Sales Tax Task Force (former); life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Golden member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Charter Member of Pi Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Newberry Historical Society (current); Newberry Museum Board of Directors; Newberry Museum Education Task Force; Educational Advancement Foundation, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Caldwell’s charitable projects include preparing and serving Christmas dinner to the community for 15 years, partnering with Newberry High School to provide assistance with the college admission process for seniors and juniors, introducing students to the Harlem Renaissance period via a live production in Irmo, raising funds for Relay for Life, Breast Cancer Awareness, collecting and donating shoes to the Soles4Souls Mission, collecting and donating eyeglasses to the Lions Club International, and making and donating pillowcase dresses and pillowcase shirts to children in Haiti.

Caldwell is a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she has served as chairperson for the Deaconess Board, is a member of the Missionary Society, and a former member of the Senior Choir.

Patricia Caldwell is the widow of Newberry County Councilman John E. Caldwell. Together they have one son, Sean E. Caldwell, one daughter-in-law Takissa H. Caldwell, one granddaughter, Brittany S. Caldwell and one great-grandson LeSean J. Caldwell Jones.