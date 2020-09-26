Selling Boston butts for YL

Cooking Que for Christ helped to cook the 250 Boston butts to raise money for Newberry County Young Life. Tori Steyne | For The Newberry Observer Area Director Cole Harper makes sure to wear his mask while passing out Boston butts. Tori Steyne | For The Newberry Observer Newberry County Young Life Committee Member Kimberly Murphy assisted passing out Boston butts. Tori Steyne | For The Newberry Observer Newberry County Young Life made over $9,000 during their recent fundraiser. Pictured (left to right): Amir Cromer, LaShanda Cromer, Kim Murphy, Trevor Colborn, Emily Cope, Carol Marlow, Lauren Cope, Ken Cope, Cole Harper Tori Steyne | For The Newberry Observer Members of Newberry County Young Life helping with the Boston butts fundraiser. Pictured: Lexi Higbe, Michael Sosa, Amie Wicker. Tori Steyne | For The Newberry Observer

PROSPERITY — Newberry County Young Life raised over $9,000 from selling 250 Boston butts over the Labor Day weekend.

According to Area Director Cole Harper, Newberry County Young Life partnered with the Que for Christ team, out of Wightman UMC, for this fundraiser.

Jeff Murray, with the Que for Christ Team, said several years ago he was asked to cook some barbecue for the youth to take on a beach trip.

“I was happy to do so — when they returned I was asked again to cook for the church function. It grew into a mission after I had a dream that I was sitting in the middle of the walking track in Prosperity with my little cooker, a canopy and a sign that read, ‘Cooking Que for Christ,’” Murray said. “I was given an order from the church for 300 pounds, I knew I couldn’t do it on one cooker so I borrowed one and three days later the order was completed — with much help from members of the church, but the borrowed cooker caught on fire and ruined over half the meat.”

Murray said the cooker, “Big Mama Que” was built and designed to hold over 200 Boston butts at one time.

He said Cooking Que for Christ has assisted cooking for Little Mountain Fire Department, Gassaway UMC in Saluda, Wightman UMC and Newberry County Young Life.

“It’s not a competition for us, but merely a mission. A way to serve an amazing God that gives us everything we have from our breath we take each day, to the food we intake. Any money raised thus far has been given to the organizations we serve. He teaches us to love our neighbor and this is one way the Cooking Que for Christ team does just that,” Murray said.

If you are interested in helping Newberry County Young Life, a non-profit organization, you can do so by visiting Newberry.younglife.org or mail checks to Young Life at 1211 Calhoun Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.