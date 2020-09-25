NEWBERRY COUNTY — The victim of a single vehicle wreck has been identified by Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece.

Kneece identified Joseph William Tesseneer III, 53, of Batesburg, as the decedent in a motor vehicle collision — the time and date of the collision is currently unknown.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, with the S.C. Highway Patrol, Tesseneer was travelling south on S.C. 121, a few miles north of Newberry, when he ran off the left side of the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Tesseneer was driving a 1993 GMC pickup truck and was seatbelted, according to Hovis.

Hovis said Tesseneer passed away at the scene.

Hovis said while it is unknown when the accident occurred, the vehicle was discovered on Sept. 17.

An autopsy was performed on September 19, it determined Tesseneer sustained blunt force injury to the head and neck, according to Kneece. She added that the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

